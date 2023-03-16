Home Sports The first success of Eduardo Coudet in the At. mineiro
The first success of Eduardo Coudet in the At. mineiro

The first success of Eduardo Coudet in the At. mineiro

The ‘Galo’, with two goals from Paulinho, defeated Millonarios (3-1) and qualified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023

The former Celta de Vigo coach is working against the clock to organize a winning project after the Belo Horizonte fiasco in the last year

Eduardo Coudet had the sword of Damocles on him since he committed himself to the At. Mineiro. Yes or yes, he had to qualify his team for the group stage of the Copa Liberadores 2023. And he has succeeded, which has been a great relief for the entire club. The ‘Galo’ will be in the draw for the group stage of the main South American continental tournament to be held on Monday, March 27.

The ‘Chacho’ team beat Millonarios (3-1) after the 1-1 draw in Bogotá, in a match where the highlight was the three goals from the Brazilians. The ‘doublet’ of Paulinhowho has recovered his smile after passing through Leverkusen without pain or glory, and the great goal from Chilena el incombustible Hulk.

The ‘Galo’, suffering the unspeakable, has overcome two qualifiers in which he has been unable to win in the opposite field. In phase 2 of the pre-Libertadores they eliminated Carabobo. With 0-0 in Venezuela and 3-1 in Belo Horizonte. It is the same recipe that you have used now in the third phase.

Undoubtedly the At. Mineiro will be the great bogeyman of hype 4because, despite accessing the group stage through the previous phases, he is one of the favorites to win the title in the grand final of the Maracana, scheduled for November 11, along with the last two champions, Flamengo and Palmeiras, respectively, and Rivel Plate de Martin Demichelis.

Now, the ‘Chacho’ Coudet can already focus on the regional tournament. The ‘Galo’ punctured in the first leg of the semifinals against the surprising Athletic Club (1-0), in a clash where Hulk he missed a penalty, and he will have to come back in the second leg this coming Saturday at the Independencia stadium, in Belo Horizonte.

