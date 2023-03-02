The first drivers press conference of 2023 concluded in Sakhir on the eve of Friday free practice ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula One. Max Verstappen he was one of the special observers, as reigning world champion and great favorite for the title at the starting line of the new championship. The Dutchman from Red Bull confirmed himself to be quite serene and motivated even on the microphones, after having positively impressed driving the RB19 during the pre-season tests.

“They have been three positive days, we have made some steps forward, but we have to see if they will be confirmed over the weekend and in any case beyond this weekend we will continue to race so we will have to develop the car also because every track is different. If I have to say how the tests went, however, I can’t hide that they went well”. declares the son of Jos.

“The ambition is to improve the car throughout the winter and the sensations are good, the balance is good, everyone has lost a bit of performance due to the changes to the bottom, but we always try to make up for it in some way. We need to find a new balance for the car and we did a good job.” adds the two-time world champion.

On the most formidable rivals for the World Cup: “Obviously our most dangerous opponents are the teams that are closest to us, but in the end I think we can be a threat to ourselves because we have to stay on track and we can’t afford to make too many mistakes. We cannot be perfect, everyone makes mistakes, but we must try to reduce them as much as possible”.

Photo: Lapresse