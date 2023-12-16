«The first time I go to the track, something crazy»- Corriere TV

14
Jannik Sinner visits the Maranello headquarters and takes a ride aboard the SF90 Spider Assetto Fiorano with test driver manager Raffaele De Simone.
The tennis player, number 4 in the ATP rankings, was enthusiastic about the test aboard a Red
“Handsome. An incredible emotion. Something crazy, for me it’s the first time I’ve been on the track… it’s a good start with a car like this…”: the tennis player is enthusiastic about the track test aboard a Red. Sinner appears at ease aboard the SF90.
December 15, 2023 – Updated December 15, 2023, 8:09 pm
