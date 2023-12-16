Home » «The first time I go to the track, something crazy»- Corriere TV
The tennis player, number 4 in the ATP rankings, was enthusiastic about the test aboard a Red

Jannik Sinner visits the Maranello headquarters and takes a ride aboard the SF90 Spider Assetto Fiorano with test driver manager Raffaele De Simone.
“Handsome. An incredible emotion. Something crazy, for me it’s the first time I’ve been on the track… it’s a good start with a car like this…”: the tennis player is enthusiastic about the track test aboard a Red. Sinner appears at ease aboard the SF90.

December 15, 2023 – Updated December 15, 2023, 8:09 pm

