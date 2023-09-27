Home » The first time that Fabiola Martínez mentions Bertín Osborne’s infidelities
Sports

The first time that Fabiola Martínez mentions Bertín Osborne’s infidelities

by admin
The first time that Fabiola Martínez mentions Bertín Osborne’s infidelities

27/09/2023 and las 13:31 CEST

“It dirty ours,” says Fabiola Martínez in a sincere interview for Lecturas

Since announcing their separation, Fabiola Martinez has preferred to stay on the sidelines and not talk too much about Bertin Osborne and the alleged infidelities that he would have committed during the marriage.

However, Lecturas magazine has achieved what many were looking for: its first interview, the most sought after, after Encana Navarro confirmed having had a relationship with Bertin for at least 5 years.

I think about my children and I think about Bertín’s daughters, and I understand that for them it must not be something pleasant“, begins by explaining Fabiola Martinez to the aforementioned magazine, who has been separated from Bertin Osborne for just over 2 years. Two decades of marriage that ended overnight, and that still mean pain for her: “If I were still in love and I found out that he may have cheated on me during our marriage, it would hurt me a lot.“.

The words that hurt her the most from her now ex-husband are those in which he stated never having been in love. However, he does not speak clearly about the breakup, other than he confirms that “Bertín made our mess dirty“. Inside the magazine you will find the answer to this mystery.

Fabiola Martinez has spoken for the first time after rumors of her ex-husband’s infidelity, Bertin Osborneand may continue to do so in programs like And now Sonsoles in which he participates occasionally.

You may also like

Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Starts Off Strong and...

Cycling champion Van der Poel prematurely ended the...

Orioles Honor Brooks Robinson with 1-0 Victory over...

Sam Umtiti (Lille) quickly left the hospital

Nations League: “New era” for team despite defeat

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen Contemplates Legal Action Against Club...

Aston Martin: Jessica Hawkins becomes first woman to...

Guangxi Athletes Secure Bronze in Asian Games Men’s...

Miguel Cabrera Returns Home for Farewell Series at...

Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts begin Carabao...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy