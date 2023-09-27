The first time that Fabiola Martínez mentions Bertín Osborne’s infidelities

27/09/2023 and las 13:31 CEST

“It dirty ours,” says Fabiola Martínez in a sincere interview for Lecturas

Since announcing their separation, Fabiola Martinez has preferred to stay on the sidelines and not talk too much about Bertin Osborne and the alleged infidelities that he would have committed during the marriage.

However, Lecturas magazine has achieved what many were looking for: its first interview, the most sought after, after Encana Navarro confirmed having had a relationship with Bertin for at least 5 years.

“I think about my children and I think about Bertín’s daughters, and I understand that for them it must not be something pleasant“, begins by explaining Fabiola Martinez to the aforementioned magazine, who has been separated from Bertin Osborne for just over 2 years. Two decades of marriage that ended overnight, and that still mean pain for her: “If I were still in love and I found out that he may have cheated on me during our marriage, it would hurt me a lot.“.

The words that hurt her the most from her now ex-husband are those in which he stated never having been in love. However, he does not speak clearly about the breakup, other than he confirms that “Bertín made our mess dirty“. Inside the magazine you will find the answer to this mystery.

Fabiola Martinez has spoken for the first time after rumors of her ex-husband’s infidelity, Bertin Osborneand may continue to do so in programs like And now Sonsoles in which he participates occasionally.