He stepped in to resolve a reform backlog. But Johan Eliasch is stuck in a trench warfare with Swiss Ski and other national associations. This blocks the development of the sport.

FIS President Johan Eliasch (left) congratulates Marco Odermatt at the World Championships in Méribel and Courchevel. Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone

In June 2021, Johan Eliasch was elected President of the International Ski Federation (FIS) and if he has his way, he has worked wonders since then. “We have made more progress in the last twenty months than in the last 50 years,” the billionaire recently told the “Sonntags-Blick”.