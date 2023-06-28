The “fitmom”, this super self-conscious mum who jogs with a stroller

Blonde ponytail, sunglasses tightly screwed on the nose, the jogger american Danielle Hart performs somewhat special running sessions, which she posts on TikTok. We see her running at different times in her life, with her body as a young woman, then pregnant up to her eyes. Then a pushchair including one of her children is added, then a two-seater racing car… Until she ends up towing an additional machine, in which there is another toddler, connected by a wire attached to a belt. The influencer says she has never felt so fit.

This woman is what we call a “fitmom”, that is a mother with an athletic body, very concerned about the image she gives off. His favorite networks? Instagram, but also TikTok, where #fitmom has 3.3 billion views, and #postpartum 13 billion.

It all started in 2013. On Instagram, the American Maria Kang posted a photo of her, flat stomach and chocolate bars, on which she wrote “What’s your excuse?” “. The #NoExcusesMom picks up and inspires other women to show that they too stay sharp after pregnancy. Slimming programs for moms on social networks are flooding in all languages. The trend is on.

Since then, it is not uncommon to come across posts showing a morning routine to make you want to bury your face in your bowl of cereal: get up early to get up from the cast iron at the gym, have a precise breakfast while feeding your little ones, then take them to their extracurricular activities…

Stay-at-home mom 2.0

The “fitmom” offers a manual to tame your body and optimize it, with a few zests of personal development. Obsessed with her physical appearance and the likes she gets, this model mother loves to show that she is active, unlike other moms, homemakers.

In this ocean of identical clichés, where is the reality of postpartum depression? The few kilos installed on the hips? Looking tired from getting up several times a night? Breasts damaged by breastfeeding? Hidden.

Let’s not forget that his dream life is his livelihood! With us, the fitgirl Sonia Tlev, instigator of the very popular fitness program Top Body Challenge, recently launched “pregnant woman” and “postpartum” variants. The first generation of fitgirls reaching childbearing age, we can imagine that other new “fitmoms” will invade the market when they have children.

