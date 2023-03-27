Original title: The five giant clubs are a good place for the head coach to be gilded. They are the holy places in the hearts of the coaches.

In modern football, the head coach is a high-risk profession. Before the end of the Premier League this season, 10 teams have changed 11 head coaches. Such a frequent change of speed fully proves how fierce the competition in the Premier League is. There is only one assessment indicator for the head coach — the team’s performance, but there are also a few special teams. They have always dominated the domestic league, and the possibility of their failure is very low.

Which teams can dominate the domestic league? Coaching such a team has a high starting point and a high probability of success, but their fans and management also have high requirements for the team. This time Nagelsmann was fired This is the problem. In fact, Nashuai’s results are still good. The Bundesliga is temporarily second, and the Champions League has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a record of victory. The requirement of guarantee, losing the top spot is unacceptable.

Let’s take a look at the super dominant teams in the five major European leagues:

1. Bayern Munich: The Bundesliga has always been the super overlord.

Bayern Munich’s position in the Bundesliga is the only one. The goal of the other 17 teams is to compete for the second place in the league. Bayern Munich has won 31 Bundesliga titles, 20 German Cup titles, and 6 UEFA Champions League titles. . The other 11 Bundesliga teams have won a total of 28 Bundesliga championships. Bayern has won 10 Bundesliga championships in a row.

2. Paris Saint-Germain: The super overlord of Ligue 1 since 2011.

Paris Saint-Germain’s position in Ligue 1 has been the only one since 2011. Since the Qatar consortium took over the Paris Saint-Germain club in 2011, it has won the Ligue 1 championship 8 times in 10 seasons, and its performance is dominant. Now the only criterion for coaching Paris Saint-Germain is to win the Champions League. In the entire Ligue 1 history, only Marseille has won the Champions League once, and no other team has ever been involved in the Champions League.

3. Real Madrid: One of the only two super giants in La Liga. Real Madrid is one of the best football clubs in the world. Real Madrid Club has won 35 La Liga titles, 19 Spanish King’s Cup titles, 12 Spanish Super Cup titles, and 14 UEFA Champions League titles, both in the domestic league. Still in the Champions League, Real Madrid’s performance is very good. The head coach who coaches Real Madrid can easily achieve results. The league at least guarantees the top two in La Liga, and can participate in the UEFA Champions League every year. 4. Barcelona: One of the only two super giants in La Liga. Barcelona is one of the best football clubs in the world. The Barcelona club has won 26 La Liga titles, 31 Copa del Rey titles, 13 Spanish Super Cup titles and 5 UEFA Champions League titles. Coaching the Barcelona club is also very easy to achieve results. The Barcelona league at least guarantees the top two in La Liga, and can participate in the UEFA Champions League every year. See also Child with Sma1 begins gene therapy, parents 'warrior force' - Medicine 5. Juventus: The super overlord of Serie A. Juventus is a dominant team in Serie A, but with a phone call and a fake account incident, the team’s control has dropped a lot. Juventus has won 36 Serie A titles and 14 Italian Serie A titles. Cup champion, 2 UEFA Champions League champions, since 2011, Juventus club has won 9 consecutive Serie A championships, and its performance is very good. Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: