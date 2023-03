The floorball players of the Mladé Boleslav championship team entered the quarterfinals of the Super League playoff with a 4:3 win over Sparta Prague. Sovereign and record holder of the regular season Tatran Střešovice defeated Sokol Královské Vinohrady 6:2 in the Prague derby. Drá Vítkovice beat the Black Angels 7:3, and Bohemians won 10:5 over Chodov in another match between teams from the metropolis.

