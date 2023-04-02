Home Sports The floorball players of Vítkovice are one win away from the super final after a turn with Bohemians
The Vítkovic floorball players won the fourth semi-final of the super league in Prague over Bohemians after a great turnaround 6:5 in overtime and they are only one victory away from advancing to the super final. The wards of coaches Daniel Folta and Tomáš Martiník were already losing 1:5 after two periods, but in the end they celebrated the victory thanks to Martin Gattnar’s goal at 63:48. Vítkovice can decide at home on Wednesday. The fourth match between the winner of the regular season Tatran Střešovice and the champion Mlada Boleslaví will start at 17:00.

