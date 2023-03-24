Home Sports The flowering in Val di Non in 10 images: millions of apple and mountain flowers
The flowering in Val di Non in 10 images: millions of apple and mountain flowers

The flowering in Val di Non in 10 images: millions of apple and mountain flowers

Flowering in Val di Non in 10 images: millions of apple and mountain flowers White and pink petals frame Castel Belasi White and pink petals frame Castel Belasi White and pink petals frame Castel Belasi Walk among the rows Credits_ Marta Eccher Walk among the rows Credits_ Marta Eccher Walk among the rows Credits_ Marta Eccher Thun Castle – Non Valley – Trentino Alto Adige Thun Castle – Non Valley – Trentino Alto Adige Thun Castle – Non Valley – Trentino Alto Adige The first heather in the Non Valley at Merlonga The first heather in Val di Non at Merlonga The first heather in Val di Non at Merlonga Apple blossoms and Castel Valer in Val di Non Apple blossoms and Castel Valer in Val di Non Apple blossoms and Castel Valer in Val di Non Brenta Dolomites and rhododendrons in bloom in the Val di Non Brenta Dolomites and rhododendrons in bloom in the Val di Non Brenta Dolomites and rhododendrons in bloom in the Val di Non Castel Thun dominates the apple orchards in bloom in the Val di Non Credits_PioGeminiani Castel Thun dominates the blossoming apple orchards of the Val di Non Credits_PioGeminiani Castel Thun dominates the blossoming apple orchards of the Val di Non Credits_PioGeminiani Castel Nanno amidst the blossoming apple orchards and the mountains Credits_C. Baroni Castel Nanno between apple orchards in bloom and the mountains Credits_C. Baroni Castel Nanno between apple orchards in bloom and the mountains Credits_C. Baroni Bottondoro among the meadows of the Brenta Dolomites Buttercup among the meadows of the Brenta Dolomites Butternut among the meadows of the Brenta Dolomites Close-up of buds and rows Credits_Marta Eccher Close-up of buds and rows Credits_Marta Eccher Close-up of buds and rows Credits_Marta Eccher

The Val di Non in Trentino is famous for its apples: in spring it is literally filled with fragrant white and pink blossoms when i its apple orchards blossom.

On background, castles, ancient churches, spectacular peaks and a rich calendar of events to enjoy this spectacle of nature.
But it’s not just the orchards that are in bloom: look at the gallery on the wonder of spring exploding in the mountains!

