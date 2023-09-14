There are many foliage trains in Italy, in addition to the most famous of all, that of Val Vigezzo. Some are real historic, special or tourist trains, others are very normal regional trains that cross some of the most beautiful territories and landscapes in our country. perfect for admiring this wonder of nature that changes its colors during autumn.

Of the Foliage train in Val Vigezzo everyone has already spoken, from Lonely Planet (which considers it among the 10 most beautiful trains in the world) on down. And they spoke about it rightly, because the historic Vigezzina – Centovalli railway – 52 kilometres, 83 bridges and 31 tunnels in just under two hours – between Domodossola and Locarno is truly a marvel. Especially in the foliage period, when the Ossola Valley, the Vigezzo Valley and the Centovalli come alive with spectacular views and panoramic glimpses of upper Piedmont and the Canton of Ticino ablaze with autumn colours.

The Valvigezzo Foliage Train travels from mid-October to mid-November, you need to book on the official website (the trip is highly sought after). Allows only one intermediate stop and the ticket costs 47 euros for adults and 23.50 euros for children aged 6 to 15 in first class, 33 euros for adults and 16.50 euros for children aged 6 to 15 in second class.

The foliage trains in Italy (in addition to the one in Val Vigezzo)

And yet, as mentioned, they are also there other foliage trains in Italy, some on historic or special trains that organize ad hoc trips, others that can be considered such, because all you need to do is take a nice local train that crosses a natural and wooded area and admire the foliage in all its splendor with the prices of the State Railways or regional. As in the case of these 14 foliage trains in Italy, to be discovered at a slow pace.

1. The Sila Train

And who said that foliage is just a spectacle of the Alps? Indeed, if there is a time when the Apennines show themselves in all their splendor it is autumn, and even more so the Sila National Park, suggestive and wild. Among the many ways to visit this area there is also the Sila traina tourist trip to the highest narrow gauge railway station in Europe at over 1400 meters above sea level: from Moccone to San Nicola Silvana Mansio passing through Camigliatello Silano on board a historic steam train that has been chugging along since the beginning of the century last.

2. The Renon train

Renon rhymes with birches, larches, maples, chestnuts and beeches, and here the foliage is called Lärchen brennen, when the colors turn towards yellow and red with intense tones. You can enjoy it by taking the cable car of the same name, or have a different experience with the Renon train, a mountain train from the Belle Époque which today is the last of its kind in all of Alto Adige and today only connects Soprabolzano – Collalbo with the addition of a few trips to Maria Assunta with vintage and other modern carriages. The breathtaking panoramic view of the Dolomite peaks along the route is priceless, the journey time is approximately 18 minutes and it travels all year round.

3. The train of enchantments at the Sigurtà Garden Park

the Sigurtà Garden Park, in Valeggio sul Mincio, is a naturalistic wonder, and to visit it there is also its little train that runs along the Itinerary of Enchantments, the 35-minute panoramic tour without stops (cost €3.50 per person , free for children under one meter tall and for 100% disabled people) which can be a truly fascinating experience.

4. Val di Non train

Among woods, apple orchards and vineyards that are tinged with red and yellow, the Val di Non is one of the most beautiful areas in Italy to admire the foliage, with the panorama of the Adamello-Brenta Natural Park in the background. There isn’t a real tourist foliage train, but there is one beautiful railway line with modern trains that leave every hour from Trento and cross the entire valley to then continue towards Val di Sole.

5. Chestnut Train

It’s the so-called Faenza line Florence – Faenza, one of the few east-west crossings of the Apennines, and in autumn it becomes the Chestnut Train, as described here. But it is also a pleasant and interesting way to admire the foliage in Mugello and in the Foreste Casentinesi, Monte Falterona and Campigna National Park, along the border of Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany

6. Train Genoa – Ovada – Acqui Terme

It is not a real foliage train, but it is a line that crosses a truly beautiful and interesting area of ​​our country, between Liguria and Piedmont, passing two naturalistic paradises such as the Capanne di Marcarolo natural park and the Beigua regional natural park : two true outdoor meccas, for excursions on foot or by mountain bike, but also two refuges of the soul where you can admire beech forests and chestnut and oak woods changing colour.

7. Tortona – Asti train

This too is not a real foliage train but a regional line that crosses an area where, between October and November, the vineyards change their colors from green to shades of red and rust.

8. The Trans-Siberian Railway in Italy

Yes, between Abruzzo and Molise it runs Trans-Siberian Railway of Italya train that runs through the heart of the Majella massif with its peaks and its karst plateaus: a privileged and magical place to admire nature in autumn and undoubtedly among the most fascinating foliage trains in Italy.

9. Historic train Novara – Varallo

Of the splendid vintage trains pulled by steam locomotives they cross Valsesia along a route that dates back to the mid-nineteenth century. The landscape changes from flat to hilly and then mountainous, up to the entrance to Valsesia, the “greenest valley in Italy” between the peaks of the Pennine Alps and in front of the Monte Rosa massif. It is necessary to book in advance, places are often sold out but there is no shortage of special trips between October and November, the period dedicated to foliage.

10. The Val Pusteria Train

This is also not a special train but a normal railway linewhich however has enormous charm all year round and in particular in autumn: the train travels from Fortezza (along the Brenner line) to Lienz, in Austria, passing through San Candido: in the snow you can also use it to go for skiing, often with a direct connection to the ski lifts, in autumn it is perfect for admiring nature changing its colors in one of the most beautiful corners of Italy.

11. By train to the lakes of Lazio

Lake Bracciano, Lake Bolsena and Lake Vico are located on the Rome Tiburtina – Viterbo route, Lake Nemi and Lake Albano are on the Rome Termini – Albano route. In both cases you cross an area dominated by the Cimini Mountains and their centuries-old woods, protagonists of colorful and spectacular foliage.

12. Treviso – Belluno train

No, the Dolomite train isn’t there yet, and who knows if there ever will be, but in the meantime you can take the Treviso – Belluno regional line and cross the forests – including the centuries-old Cansiglio forest – which in autumn turn towards the colors of the red orange and also become the theater in which to be fascinated by the roar of the deer.

13. Historic train from Messina to Castelbuono

Il citrus fruit and sweets train between Nebrodi and Madonie it is a special tourist train that allows you to cross eastern Sicily and the Nebrodi mountains, one of the most exciting scenarios for admiring and photographing the foliage on the island and throughout southern Italy. A Sicily of pastures, citrus groves and walnut and hazel forests which offer unpredictable colors in autumn.

14. Barbagia Express

Well yes, finally there is also the Barbagia Express, a historical-tourist train born from the initiative of a tour operator that allows you to discover the most rugged and wild heart of the region. The Gennargentu massif dominates everything and this train – with which you can take day trips or entire weekends – is a very beautiful way to discover this area.

