February 28 is the deadline for applicants to submit their annual final accounts and financial budgets for the year stipulated by the Chinese Football Association. It is also seen as a life-or-death situation for clubs with wage arrears and historical debt problems. On the same day, the Football Association announced the league’s substitution rules. As the new season approaches, which teams will no longer appear on the field has attracted much attention.

“Snow Leopard Conditions” was officially announced.

Since it is still uncertain how many clubs cannot pass the admission review, the supplementary rules are clear: the Chinese Football Association will determine the scope and number of teams participating in the Super League, China A, and China B teams based on specific developments. professional league. In order to ensure the overall competitive level of the league, the competitive performance requirements of substitute clubs will be strictly regulated. If the three teams are relegated to three teams, the clubs that can be replaced are limited to the original three-team clubs and the clubs that ranked fourth to sixth in the low-level league last season. Clubs that have been relegated consecutively will not be able to perform consecutive exchanges. This provision only applies to this year’s Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards, but they have announced in advance their intention to withdraw from the professional league.

Clubs of the same level benefit first

Regarding the order of replacement, the rules clearly stipulate that if clubs at this league level did not pass the admission qualifications last season, priority will be given to clubs that were relegated from this league last season and met the admission requirements. .If the clubs of this level cannot be matched, the clubs of the low-level leagues of the previous season that meet the admission criteria will be added in the order of the league results of the previous season. If the low-level league clubs were promoted but failed to pass the admission last season, priority will be given to the low-level league clubs that met the admission criteria last season for replacement in turn. League results from last season. If the lower-level clubs cannot be matched, the clubs that were relegated from the original league level last season and meet the admission conditions will be replaced in the order of their league results last season.

China‘s sixth place also has a chance

The rules point out that if the number of clubs in the league at the relevant level does not meet the prescribed requirements, it will be up to the Chinese Football Association to decide whether to adjust the league size and exchange terms. Under normal circumstances, if 18 of the 18 teams in the Chinese Super League last season and the top 6 clubs in the Chinese Premier League finally passed the admission review, there is a high probability that the Chinese Super League will continue to maintain the size of 18 teams. new season. Now, Wuhan Changjiang has withdrawn, the Hebei club is also difficult to sustain, and the Kunshan club’s movements are also unknown. In addition, some clubs in the Super League are likely to fail the test. Relegated Guangzhou and Hebei Kung Fu, Shaanxi Chang’an and Suzhou Soochow, who are 46th in the Chinese League One, all have a chance. However, some of these clubs are also very difficult. The Football Association does not rule out the possibility of adjusting the substitute conditions, leaving more room for acceptance.

