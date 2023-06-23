The Football Association of the Czech Republic made a profit of nine million crowns last year

The association’s total revenues for last year were 1.933 billion crowns, while expenses were 1.924 billion crowns. The FAČR budget increased by roughly 33 percent compared to the previous year. The association finished in the black for the second time in a row after the previous few years, when it was still in the red under the previous leadership. He expects a balanced budget for this year as well.

The FAČR received more than half of its total income from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), 48 percent was support for clubs (933 million crowns), which increased significantly compared to the year before. Pilsen’s participation in the group of the Champions League helped this.

The association received 539 million crowns from state subsidies for 2022, which is less than a third of its income. This year, the FAČR should receive 565 million crowns from the National Sports Agency, i.e. 26 million more. FAČR’s own income accounted for less than 10 percent, membership income exceeded 50 million crowns, and the Czech association received less than 43 million crowns from the international federation FIFA.

After a two-year period of coronavirus restrictions and the subsequent restart of competitions, the costs associated with matches increased – for referees and delegates, as well as for accommodation and catering for representative teams. Support for women’s football from FAČR has also increased.

The highest cost item is finances for clubs, including support for regional and district associations. In total, for the year 2022, the amount of 1.162 billion crowns went to the movement, which is 300 million more than the year before.

FAČR spent 171 million crowns on referees and delegates, i.e. more than a fifty percent increase compared to 2021. Less than 159 million crowns were spent on other services, 120 million on employee wages, and 84 million on coaches’ salaries.

Even the largest subsidiary STES, which deals with the sale of television, marketing and advertising rights, ended up in the black for the second time in a row. Last year, it managed a profit of 1.34 million crowns, a year earlier it was in a plus of two million more.

In the ensuing relatively long discussion, several delegates complained that, according to them, the FAČR was not 100% transparent towards the clubs in terms of finances. The chairman of the association, Petr Fousek, strongly objected to this.

“This constant discussion creates the impression, and this must be openly stated and at the same time openly refuted, that the FAČR is a non-transparent organization. This is nonsense and it is necessary to fundamentally distance ourselves from it. Even at the last general meeting, it was clearly stated that the football association does not violate any laws of the Czech Republic, any statutes or regulations of the FAČR. This is a discussion unworthy of a general meeting,” said Fousek.

