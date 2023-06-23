Home » The Football Association of the Czech Republic made a profit of nine million crowns last year
Sports

The Football Association of the Czech Republic made a profit of nine million crowns last year

by admin
The Football Association of the Czech Republic made a profit of nine million crowns last year

The association’s total revenues for last year were 1.933 billion crowns, while expenses were 1.924 billion crowns. The FAČR budget increased by roughly 33 percent compared to the previous year. The association finished in the black for the second time in a row after the previous few years, when it was still in the red under the previous leadership. He expects a balanced budget for this year as well.

The FAČR received more than half of its total income from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), 48 percent was support for clubs (933 million crowns), which increased significantly compared to the year before. Pilsen’s participation in the group of the Champions League helped this.

The association received 539 million crowns from state subsidies for 2022, which is less than a third of its income. This year, the FAČR should receive 565 million crowns from the National Sports Agency, i.e. 26 million more. FAČR’s own income accounted for less than 10 percent, membership income exceeded 50 million crowns, and the Czech association received less than 43 million crowns from the international federation FIFA.

After a two-year period of coronavirus restrictions and the subsequent restart of competitions, the costs associated with matches increased – for referees and delegates, as well as for accommodation and catering for representative teams. Support for women’s football from FAČR has also increased.

The highest cost item is finances for clubs, including support for regional and district associations. In total, for the year 2022, the amount of 1.162 billion crowns went to the movement, which is 300 million more than the year before.

See also  3rd league: TSV 1860 outclasses Ingolstadt in the Upper Bavaria derby

FAČR spent 171 million crowns on referees and delegates, i.e. more than a fifty percent increase compared to 2021. Less than 159 million crowns were spent on other services, 120 million on employee wages, and 84 million on coaches’ salaries.

Even the largest subsidiary STES, which deals with the sale of television, marketing and advertising rights, ended up in the black for the second time in a row. Last year, it managed a profit of 1.34 million crowns, a year earlier it was in a plus of two million more.

In the ensuing relatively long discussion, several delegates complained that, according to them, the FAČR was not 100% transparent towards the clubs in terms of finances. The chairman of the association, Petr Fousek, strongly objected to this.

“This constant discussion creates the impression, and this must be openly stated and at the same time openly refuted, that the FAČR is a non-transparent organization. This is nonsense and it is necessary to fundamentally distance ourselves from it. Even at the last general meeting, it was clearly stated that the football association does not violate any laws of the Czech Republic, any statutes or regulations of the FAČR. This is a discussion unworthy of a general meeting,” said Fousek.

You may also like

Is Arenas Stadium, Cellino also acquitted of embezzlement...

in Brittany, elected officials believe in the “spillovers”...

Eastbourne & Wimbledon qualifying 2023: How to watch...

injury in the quarterfinals against Bublik- breaking latest...

Sailing: Orcas attack two boats in Ocean Race

Done!Romano: Newcastle signed Tonali and Milan fully reached...

Sun Wen’s golden performance: Women’s World Cup Moment...

Tennis today | Alcaraz – Dimitrov: Schedule and...

Paris 2024 Olympics: two senior officials of the...

The bench of the French team takes a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy