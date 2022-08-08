Original title: The Football Association officially announced the schedule of the 12th round of the Chinese Super League: 6 games have been finalized and other games have been postponed

Beijing time on August 8th, due to the temporary global static management implemented in Haikou, the Chinese Football Association finally finalized the adjustment plan for the 12th round of the Chinese Super League.

At present, there are Shandong Taishan Team, Cangzhou Lions, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, Hebei Team, Guangzhou Team and Chengdu Rongcheng Team in the Chinese Super League who are currently in Haikou and cannot leave for the time being. On the morning of the 8th, the Chinese Football Federation held an emergency meeting to study countermeasures and finally decided to adjust the league schedule so that the six teams in Haikou would play first. Games whose schedule cannot be adjusted will be played on the alternate game day of August 30/31.

In the notice of the Chinese Football Association, it stated: Affected by the epidemic situation in Haikou, some games in the 12th round of the 2022 China Ping An Chinese Super League cannot be played normally. After research by the Chinese Super League Organizing Committee, and communication with relevant clubs and competition areas, the decision was made with the consent of the relevant parties. Adjust the schedule of the Chinese Super League matches on August 11-13 as shown in the figure. Other matches in the original 12th round have been postponed until further notice.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: