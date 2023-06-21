Home » The football legend is planning a surprise for cyclists. L’Etape 2024 will offer a mountain challenge
The football legend is planning a surprise for cyclists. L’Etape 2024 will offer a mountain challenge

The organizers of L’Etape Czech Republic by Tour de France have prepared important news and, above all, new challenges for the 4th continuation of the race. The largest domestic event for amateur cyclists will soon start registration for 2024, and road bike lovers who were charmed by the atmosphere of the event under the patronage of the Tour de France have a lot to look forward to. “We will run a traditional event on a classic date, a hilly race in Central Bohemia with a start in Prague on June 15. On the 17th of August 2024, we have prepared a novelty in the form of a mountain stage!” reveals Tomáš Pravenec, director of the organizing agency Petr Čech Sport.

