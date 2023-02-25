Home Sports The Football News Show: Could the Carabao Cup final transform Loris Karius’ career?
The Football News Show: Could the Carabao Cup final transform Loris Karius' career?

The Football News Show: Could the Carabao Cup final transform Loris Karius' career?

With Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied, goalkeeper Loris Karius is in line for his Newcastle United debut in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

Former Manchester City and Portsmouth midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show that the rules around suspensions need changing and that the final could present an opportunity for Karius to transform his career after his errors drew widespread criticism in the 2018 Champions League final.

