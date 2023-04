Football players from Teplice defeated Hradec Králové 1:0 in the 25th round of the first league and moved from the bottom of the table to 14th place. The North Bohemians won in the top competition after eight matches since mid-November. Matěj Hybš decided the game in the 22nd minute with a converted penalty, and the guests failed to equalize, even though they had a numerical advantage for almost the entire second half after the expulsion of debutant Mohamed Jásir.

