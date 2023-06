The footballers of České Budějovice will start summer training for the new season with midfielder Matouš Nikle. The 21-year-old fit player headed to Dynamo from Slavia Prague, where he worked in the second division “B” last season, and with Jihočechy, according to their website, he signed a contract until June 30, 2026. He will join the team with his father, Marko Nikle, who coaches the České Budějovice team.

