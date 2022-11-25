All that remains is to toast the memory of a unique champion, narrated in the podcast “The treasure of Maradona” of the series “River of money”, which can be listened to for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasta, Amazon Music and on all digital platforms. The “River of Money” series also includes the podcasts “The Falcone Method”, “NarCovid” and “I re Mida de calcio”.

The Treasure of Maradona is also a book available in bookstores and online stores.

First episode – El pibe de oro poor son of the barrio

In the years spent in Argentina, leaving from a barrio of Buenos Aires to climb world football, Diego Armando Maradona is simply “el pelusa”, the “long-haired”. When he leaves Argentina to move to Barcelona, ​​he becomes “El pibe de oro”, the golden boy who before enriching himself makes his fans rich and happy but also his court of miracles.

Second episode – Barcelona and Naples: from the altar to (white) dust

In Barcelona Diego Armando Maradona, “el pibe de oro”, enters a tunnel apparently even more precious than gold, which will make him know the pinnacle of success and, at the same time, drug depression. After just two years in Spain, he lands in Naples, where he is overwhelmed by a whirlwind of joys and sorrows, enchanted encounters and high-spirited evenings. In between, the unconditional love of the Neapolitan people and lots and lots of money that were able to stun emotions and feelings.

Third episode – Dieguito, a testimonial paid in gold

Diego Armando Maradona, after the experience in Spain and Naples returns to Argentina but first plays the World Cup in the USA where his wide eyes go around the world. El pibe de oro is drawn for doping control. Positive and… game over. Yes, but in the meantime he’s back in Argentina and it’s here that football’s decline begins and his second life explodes: as a coach, manager and very rich testimonial.