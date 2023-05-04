Home » The footballer Armando Izzo was sentenced to five years in prison for external competition in the Camorra association and sports fraud
Sports

The footballer Armando Izzo was sentenced to five years in prison for external competition in the Camorra association and sports fraud

by admin
The footballer Armando Izzo was sentenced to five years in prison for external competition in the Camorra association and sports fraud

Armando Izzo, player of Torino this year on loan at Monza, was convicted in the first instance to five years in prison for external competition in a Camorra association and sports fraud, in a case of betting on football. Together with Izzo, who is 31 years old and has had three appearances for the national team, a cousin of his and another person were also sentenced (in their case to one year and six months), both believed to be linked to the Vanella Grassi camorra clan of Secondigliano .

The events at the center of the trial concern events that took place in the 2013-2014 football season, when Izzo played in Serie B with Avellino. Specifically, Izzo was sentenced for having made himself available to “combine” the result of the Modena-Avellino match, which finished 1-0 and during which he did not play. In the same trial, however, Izzo was acquitted of charges relating to another game, also from that same season.

See also  Western media:Mbappe and Real Madrid reach an agreement to announce the future after the final round of Ligue 1 – yqqlm

You may also like

Romano: Messi returned to Barcelona and some players...

Udinese-Naples, where to watch it in streaming and...

Women’s World Cup: Annalena Baerbock joins the discussion...

Remco Evenepoel wants to dominate the Giro d’Italia

La Liga May 05 Sevilla vs Espanyol_Match_Getafe_Away

Bologna-Juventus: hate is always right

Football Premier League: Brighton vs. ManUtd – Live...

HiPro sponsor of the Giro d’Italia – Sport...

2nd Bundesliga: Darmstadt 98 can make Bundesliga promotion...

FC Bayern is apparently coming up with an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy