The footballer Armando Izzo was sentenced to five years in prison for external competition in the Camorra association and sports fraud

Armando Izzo, player of Torino this year on loan at Monza, was convicted in the first instance to five years in prison for external competition in a Camorra association and sports fraud, in a case of betting on football. Together with Izzo, who is 31 years old and has had three appearances for the national team, a cousin of his and another person were also sentenced (in their case to one year and six months), both believed to be linked to the Vanella Grassi camorra clan of Secondigliano .

The events at the center of the trial concern events that took place in the 2013-2014 football season, when Izzo played in Serie B with Avellino. Specifically, Izzo was sentenced for having made himself available to “combine” the result of the Modena-Avellino match, which finished 1-0 and during which he did not play. In the same trial, however, Izzo was acquitted of charges relating to another game, also from that same season.