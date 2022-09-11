The new set-up for the Transit camper version makes its debut at the Parma motorhome show: premium interior and greater off-road capacity. It is fitted with the 2.0-liter 185 hp diesel

Maurizio Bertera

At the fourth consecutive presence at the Motorhome Show, Ford could only bring the Transit Custom Nugget, the vehicle created in collaboration with Westfalia, a company specialized in the sector, focusing on versatility. See the ability to easily change the configuration of the interior for the night to accommodate four adults in two comfortable beds: one double foldable into the roof space and the second in the living area. In Parma, the blue oval unveiled a new version: the Active, which perfects the vocation for off-road travel, obviously not demanding, with a series of changes. Starting with the dark coating that runs around the bumpers and which can help prevent any damage to the body while driving on the road, as well as giving the camper an elegant look inspired by crossovers and SUVs, all enhanced by the alloy wheels with specific shape Active 17 ” 5-spoke.

Available with the 2.0-liter 185PS Ecoblue diesel engine and can be paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, the Transit Custom Nugget Active sports a standard 2.6-meter pull-out awning that offers more protection and shade, allowing you to take advantage of an outdoor area next to the vehicle. The new floor covering, with nautical-style light wood, makes the space brighter and conveys a feeling of luxury, as well as being durable and easy to clean. Black satin inserts, black worktops and aluminum strips emphasize the sleek and modern look supported by partial leather seats with Active lettering, while the adjustable LED lighting allows you to change the warm or cold tones and the brightness of the lights of the cabin to create a particular atmosphere.

CONTROL TOUCHSCREEN — The new camper features numerous innovative elements aimed at ensuring more comfort and well-being, even in the harshest climatic conditions. For example, the rear bench can be heated with a system that works even when it is converted into a comfortable double bed. The self-folding sloping roof features glazed panels to facilitate the entry of natural light and ventilation in the living area. Weatherproof elements are available as standard in gray, red or blue are optional to complement the range of exterior colors. The Transit Nugget Active is also equipped with a new color touchscreen control panel mounted on the rear cabinet to easily manage the electrical connection of the motorhomes, the state of charge of the battery, the levels of drinking and waste water, heating and ‘lighting. The panel also manages the standard boiler which supplies hot water for the faucet of the kitchenette and of the external shower. The Active completes the range (consisting of the Nugget with kitchen and four beds and the Nugget Plus, with long wheelbase, also equipped with an integrated toilet-toilet.