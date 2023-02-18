Of Salvatore Riggio

He was supposed to leave for France, but to celebrate the winning goal he scored the day before the earthquake, he stayed in Turkey

Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian striker of Hatayspor, didn’t make it. one of the many victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on 6 February. In recent days the story of the 31-year-old player, ex Chelsea, Newcastle and Porto, has gone around the world, becoming one of the symbols of this tragedy. According to Turkish media, the 31-year-old was under the rubble of the Rnesans’ residence, a 12-story tower that collapsed in the earthquake. The Ghanaian embassy in Turkey and the Ghana Football Federation initially claimed that the striker had been found alive, but this information was later revealed to be false. The builder of the luxury residence turned ruin, where 800 people are believed to be buried, was arrested last week as he attempted to leave Turkey.

In her appeal to save him, which dates back to a few days ago, his wife had described an apocalyptic scenario, with help failing to reach the most affected areas. We want Atsu’s photo sent to all hospitals and rescue centers. Perhaps he came out of the rubble after the earthquake, perhaps now in a coma, unconscious. They may not have recognized him, so if anyone sees him, contact us, we just want to find him, were instead the words of Atsu’s agent, Murat Uzun Mehmet, who in these hours would have confirmed the news of his death. Many condolence messages on Twitter, citing Turkish agencies as the source of the news. See also This time the British win: world silver for the quartet with Milan and Moro from Friuli

Furthermore, in recent days there have also been many background stories that have emerged on Atsu’s adventure at Hatayspor, a team he joined in 2022. It seemed he would have to leave a few weeks ago, because he felt on the sidelines of the project, but a goal scored at Kasimpasa on 5 February he delayed his departure. The club president, Fatih Ilek, revealed the episode: After scoring the winning goal, he wanted to celebrate. He had a flight booked for 11pm, the ticket was already in hand to return to France to his family but he canceled it and decided to leave the next day. Then, at 4 o’clock there was an earthquake that hit him on his happiest day.

Atsu was initially given up for rescue and then declared missing again: he was together with hundreds of people still under the rubble of the 12-story residence where he was staying in Antioch.