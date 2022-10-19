You say Coppa Italia, with Monza placed in the heart of the week between the draw with Lazio and Torino arriving on Sunday at Friuli, and the thoughts turn to 2014, when Udinese stopped in the second leg lost in Florence 2-0 , where Maurizio Domizzi first touched a goal and then was sent off.

Today the former defensive bulwark who wore the black and white jersey 171 times from 2008 to 2016 trains Castelvetro, in the Emilian Excellence, and following the Zebretta from the screen he got the idea that the cup can and should become a goal for pursue for the Friulians.

Domizzi, Udinese fans are dreaming of Europe and perhaps also for this reason the cup could be seen as a tiring diversion, waiting for the Bull …

“Instead, I think the exact opposite, above all because things are going so well that enthusiasm calls for new victories and then Udinese has no problems with athleticism, on the contrary.”

Sottil should test most of the second lines, thus proposing a high turnover.

«I don’t know, but I would field the best eleven because the cup is an objective within reach, and a final is the only thing missing from a club in the Udinese profile. As for the dream of Europe, to get back there we will have to keep the pace hoping for some big players to fall, while the course in the cup is much shorter ».

Seen as an ex, where is Udinese surprising you?

«In my opinion there are three determining and concomitant factors in this rocket start, and the first is Sottil which has brought positivity to the whole environment. I see it from his attitude of him, from what he says and how he says it in interviews. Probably, at the beginning there was a veiled concern that he was not up to par, while he was very convinced, and now he is proving it ».

The second and third factor?

“The transfer market, which has not deprived the team of the big names of Pereyra, Deulofeu, Becao and Silvestri himself, a goalkeeper who misses as little as possible and saves the parable, combined with growth and therefore the good level reached by some young people like Perez, Makengo, Samardzic and Udogie ».

Given the role she has held in her career, what is the judgment on Jaka Bijol, who has taken the place of Pablo Marì.

“He is a technically clean central, an excellent header and if he plays with attitude and personality he is also reliable, because he has an important path behind him with championships played in Germany and Russia, in addition to numerous international appearances that are worth a hundred in the league. . Bijol is therefore young, but mature in relation to what he has already developed in terms of experience at good levels ».

The latest reflections on Palladino’s Monza and Juric’s Turin, next opponents to Friuli.

“Palladino was a bit of a surprise for everyone, it’s difficult to change everything in a short time, while Toro is a team that takes few goals and does not create much, but very linear and very strong physically, which however lack two- three quality players ».