Adam Hlousek is known to Polish fans for his performances in Legia Warszawa (2016-2019) and Temalice Bruk-Bet Nieciecza (season 2021/22). With the Warsaw club, he celebrated the Polish championship three times and won the Polish Cup twice. In February 2022, he left Termalika for Fastav Zlin after relegation from Ekstraklasa and was supposed to continue his football career. On February 27, 2023, the media revealed that the footballer had huge debts that he could not pay and had to file for bankruptcy in a court in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. It turns out that he didn’t just get himself into trouble.

Adam Hlousek’s parents may lose everything because of their son’s debts

The Czech daily reported that Adam Hlousek had no intention of admitting his debts to his relatives. However, he had to do it because his family home in Semily in northern Bohemia was put up for a bailiff’s auction. In April 2022, the footballer’s mother and father, unaware of anything, were visited by experts who valued the property along with the plot. Hlousek was to downplay the situation and had not yet told his parents about the real reasons for this situation.

He gathered himself to reveal the whole truth only when the specter of an auction was already hanging over the family house. Two days before it, he was to submit an application to the court for cancellation of debts, which suspended the bailiff’s execution. “During the proceedings, there was a procedural obstacle to conducting the auction,” the court said in a February 22 statement. However, this does not mean that the house will not be auctioned at a later date. All this to pay off part of the player’s liabilities to creditors from the amount obtained from the sale.

Adam Hlousek has obligations towards the Tax Office, ZUS and several banks in Poland. In addition, the list of creditors also includes former club colleagues. Hlousek owes money to Sparta Praga player Ondrej Celustka (PLN 1.5 million), Kasprow Hamalainen (ex Legia, EUR 224,000, approx. PLN 1.05 million), Tomas Necid (ex Legia, PLN 66,000) and Michal Bezfinecowi (ex Termalica, PLN 9,000). The footballer’s debts have so far been calculated at 20 million Czech crowns, or about 4 million zlotys. “Blesk” informs that the entire amount will be disclosed after the footballer provides documents for the bankruptcy application.

