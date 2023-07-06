The former representative is thinking about Europe. We spoiled the fans and now they got slapped, he admits

It may surprise some, but the 31-year-old full-back was excited for a moment when the Bundesliga team’s summer training begins. At the end of the last season, he suffered, missing four games. “The time off was longer, so after many years it happened that I liked to go jogging. I was looking forward to meeting the boys,” he admits. Normally, he would have stretched out his summer vacation, but now everything is simply different. “When a person is injured, they realize that they cannot experience the joy and be with the team.”

Hoffenheim started preparation with tests on the last day of the school year, the first training session was then planned for July 2. And the club, which has established itself among the German elite, will go into the season with a plan to correct the unsuccessful last year, when Kadeřábek et al. were saving.

“The ambition is cup Europe. We have been in Europe for four years in a row and have delighted the fans. But in terms of budget, we are somewhere around ninth, tenth place,” he indicates that participation in the cups is not a matter of course from his club’s point of view. “Sometimes we can get a glimpse there, but every club in Germany wants to go to Europe. It will be difficult,” Kadeřábek judges.

But he is well aware that Hoffenheim’s season should be better than the last one. “Now we’ve been slapped, something good comes after it, so I hope that will be our case,” he smiles.

