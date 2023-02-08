Home Sports The former skier Elena Fanchini died at the age of 37
Elena Fanchini, former skier of the Italian national team winner of two World Cup races, she’s dead Wednesday at age 37. In 2017 she was diagnosed with cancer and recently had a relapse. She was part of the national team for almost twenty years and from 2003 to 2020 she won a silver medal at the World Cup in Bormio, two World Cup events (with 4 podiums) and 11 medals at the Italian Championships.

In 2018, he skipped the Winter Olympics to undergo the first round of treatment. He returned to skiing the following season, but was injured in a fall in training. She retired permanently in 2020 together with her younger sister Nadia, also a skier for the national team with 13 podiums in the World Cup.

