The Formula 1 Grand Prix of Imola has been canceled due to bad weather in Emilia-Romagna

Formula 1 has canceled the Grand Prix scheduled for next weekend in Imola, in the province of Bologna, due to the heavy rains going on in these hours in Emilia-Romagna. The Santerno river flows near the Imola circuit, which on Tuesday evening had overflowed and had flooded several areas of the racetrack, which is why the facility had been evacuated as a precaution.

– Read also: The live blog of Post on floods in Emilia-Romagna

