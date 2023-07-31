The Formula 1 World Championship already has its winners

The twelfth of the twenty-two Formula 1 Grands Prix scheduled for this edition of the World Championship took place in Belgium over the weekend. It was the last one before the summer break and it ended exactly like the previous seven, namely with a victory by the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, and his team, Red Bull, which also took the second place with Sergio Perez.

At the end of the race, Verstappen spoke of the car he is driving and defined it as “unreal”, an adjective that could also define what we have seen so far in the World Championship. Verstappen has won ten of the twelve races he has contested, the last eight of which were consecutive: he is only one away from equaling the record of consecutive victories in Formula 1 achieved in 2013 by Sebastian Vettel, also with Red Bull.

The two races that Verstappen failed to win were won by teammate Perez. This means that there have been no other winning teams besides Red Bull, which moreover in Belgium set the new best start to a season in the history of Formula 1 by beating the 11 consecutive victories achieved by McLaren in 1988 with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost (although at the time the total of races was smaller).

With these numbers we can say that the current edition of the World Championship already has its winners. In the drivers ranking Verstappen has 314 points, 125 more than Perez and 165 more than the first non-Red Bull driver, Fernando Alonso. The two Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, still have to pass the hundred points. The distances in the constructors’ standings are even wider: not even adding the points of the second team in the standings (Mercedes, 247) and those of the third (Aston Martin, 196) does one get to Red Bull’s 503.

After the seven consecutive world titles won by Mercedes between 2014 and 2020 in the so-called era of turbo-hybrid engines, it was thought that in 2022, with the entry into force of the new technical regulations, Formula 1 would become more competitive. Initially it also seemed that way, given that the changes made to the way cars were designed had forced all the teams to start from scratch, with all the risks involved. In the first races of last season, Ferrari seemed to be able to compete with Red Bull, but in the long run, the Austro-English team’s projects proved to be better and more reliable, while the others are even struggling to respond to modifications and updates.

While the other teams are still trying to figure out how to improve the flaws in their cars, the Red Bulls are practically perfect and their level is pushed to the max by a driver, Verstappen, who is only 25 and never seems to make mistakes. Their superiority is so clear that now, with the world titles already secure, the team seems to want to try to achieve what no one has ever managed in Formula 1, namely to win all the races on the calendar.

In over seventy years of history, it has only come close. McLaren did not succeed, which in 1988 won 15 out of 16 Grands Prix overall, nor Ferrari in 2002, which with Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello won 14 out of 17, nor Mercedes in its last period of victories with Nico Rosberg and especially Lewis Hamilton.

