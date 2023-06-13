Home » ​The Four Nations Basketball Club Tournament will be held in Xiamen next week-Style-Dongnan Net Xiamen Channel
The Four Nations Basketball Club Tournament will be held in Xiamen next week

Xiamen Evening NewsNews (Reporter Yi Yunting) Following the CBA All-Star Weekend held in March, another high-level basketball event will be held in Xiamen. From June 22nd to 24th, the 2023 “China Enterprise Club Cup” Four-National Basketball Club Competition will be held at the Kah Kee Gymnasium. The Fujian Xunxing Team, the American ABA Texas Prosperity Team, the Italian Basketball Association All-Star Team and the Argentine Atletico Team will join hands to present six wonderful confrontations for basketball fans.

At that time, Xiamen TV will broadcast the game live.

Team Profile

Fujian Xunxing Team: The average age is 22 years old, and the average height is 1.99 meters. The team is young and energetic. Player Wang Zhelin has been selected for the national team and CBA All-Star.

American Texas Prosperity Team: Established in 2022, the team participated in the American ABA Professional League Central South Division that year and won the third place in the division. Several key players have played for the Boston Celtics in the NBA.

Italian Basketball Federation star team: a high-level professional team selected and dispatched by the Italian National Basketball Association from various professional basketball clubs. The main player Michele Angelello was selected for the Italian national team.

Argentine Athletic Team: The main player Filo was selected for the Argentine national team, and Thomas Zanzotra was selected for the Argentine national youth team.

