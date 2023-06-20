THE FOUR-YEAR 2001/2004 OF ANA GUEVARA AT THE WORLD TOP OF THE 400 METERS – SportHistoria

Ana Guevara celebrates the Gold of Paris 2003 – from:espn.com

Article by John Manenti

If Italy is traditionally recognized as “Homeland of Poets, Saints and Navigators”, equally it can be affirmed, without fear of contradiction, how Mexico can be considered “land of walkers”, just think that, not only that the only three Olympic Gold Medals won by that country come from that specialtybut also 10 of the total 11 laurels obtained, with the only exception of the sprinter Ana Guevara, silver on the 400m flats at the Athens 2004 Games …

But it would be an act of grave injustice to limit the career of the Mexican to such an excellent undertaking, given that she was an undisputed protagonist of the track tour for an entire four-year period at the beginning of the new Millennium, so much so that she was at the helm for three consecutive seasons (2001-’03) the world ranking compiled by the prestigious US magazine “Track & Field News”.

Born on March 4, 1977 in Nogales, a city of over 200,000 inhabitants located over a thousand feet high in the state of Sonora, Ana Gabriela Guevara Espinosa shines at the Ibero-American Championships in Lisbon 1998Review that sees her win the title on m.400 in 50″65 and also take the silver on m.800 with a time of 2’01″55, while in the following Central American and Caribbean Games is silver on both distances, although on the double lap, defeated by the representative of Suriname Letitia Vriesde, realize in 2’01″12 your own “Personal Best” in his career which is still a national record mexican…

In her growth path, Guevara takes her first significant result on the occasion of the Pan American Games 1999 which are held in Winnipeg in the last week of July 1999, winning the Final of the m.400 having the better (50″91 to 51″21) on the American Michelle Collinseven if his journey stops in the semifinals at his debut at the World Cup in Seville, but he will be able to redeem himself as soon as possible.

It is in fact in the year that he has in the “End of the Millennium Games” of Sydney the key appointment that the 23-year-old Mexican makes the “breakthrough”, which for the women’s 400 meters specialty means going under the “50” barrier net”, thanks to a season best time of 49”70 achieved on 2 July 2000 in Mexico Cityso as to present himself with many ambitions for his Olympic debut, where in a very high level Final, she finishes no better than fifth in 49″96 in the race won by the home idol Cathy Freeman in 49″11all services which also allow it to be placed in fourth place in the “Top Ten” end of season of the Overall Ranking …

Summit of Ranking that Guevara reached at the end of 2001 by virtue of her affirmations at the Meetings of Nice, Montecarlo and Leverkusenas well as to the “Goodwill Games” of Brisbane, despite the Edmonton World Championship review does not go beyond third place in 49″97 in the Final won by Senegalese Amy Mbacké Thiam to precede (49″86 to 49″88) the Jamaican Lorraine Fenton, a classification therefore perhaps not exactly deserved, quite the opposite of what happened in 2002, to be considered to all effects “the year of grace” of the Mexican sprinter.

And here it is, theseason to frame” of the 25-year-old Ana studded with only victories and in which imposes itself in all 7 tests of the “IAAF Golden League” – feat which, in the women’s field, is equaled by the American Marion Jones on the 100m floors, even though she was later disqualified for doping – triumphing in Oslo, Paris, Rome, Munich, Zurich, Brussels and Berlin, falling below 50” net on 5 occasions with a best chronometric response of 49″16 obtained at the “world class” on the magical track of the “Letzigrund”to then be awarded on 17 September 2002 in Paris also the final round of the Grand Prix ahead of Fenton and the American Jearl Miles-Clark in 49″90 which finish in 50”47 and 51”48 respectively …

And, outside the IAAF circuits, Guevara also has the opportunity to confirm herself both in the ninth edition of the World Cup held in Madrid, where four days later, as the representative of the Americas, he imposes himself (49”56 to 50”27) on the Miles-Clark and also contributes, as the last fractionist, to the success of the 4×400 relay, for later seize the same double at the beginning of December 2002 in San Salvador on the occasion of the Central American and Caribbean Games.

In practice, a real fury, with 13 wins from as many individual races in the season (of which 7 races under 50″ net, which logically puts the Mexican as the favorite in view of the World Championship review scheduled for the last week of August 2003 in Paris Saint-Denisappointment to which Guevara arrives undefeated again, even with a smaller number of disputed Meetings, but in any case having imposed at the beginning of August at the Pan American Games in Santo Domingo with a for her “comfortable” 50”36 and in any case having done the “general rehearsals” for August 15 at the “world class” in Zurich where he repeated the success of the previous year with a significant 49”11 …

On the Parisian track, the 400 m flat program includes the heats for Sunday 24 August, the three semi-final series the day after and the Final on Wednesday 27 Augustwith Guevara winning the third in 50″68 compared to the 50″78 with which the reigning World Champion Thiam won the first, even though the best time is set by Tonique Williams of the Bahamas preceded by measure (50″43 to 50″45) the silver of Edmonton, Fenton …

It almost seems that for two years the world has stopped, sight the simultaneous presence in the Final of the 2001 podium, plus the unknown Williams which, however, is not confirmed in the final act, finishing no better than fifth in 50″38, while the other three go back to the medal with only the reverse order, in the sense that the Guevara imposes himself by authority in a race always conducted in command and that sees her cross the finish line in her “Personal Best” in his career of 48”89 – first and only time it goes below “the barrier of 49”0 net” and obviously still unmatched national record, as well as eighth at the time “Best Performance All Time” – and with a wide margin on Fenton and Thiam who finish in the order in 49″43 and 49″95 respectively.

Finished his “fairytale season” also confirmed in the Final in Monaco of the Grand Prix in mid-September 2002 in which he clearly got the better of Fenton (49″34 to 50″29)for the Mexican remains the only goal that has so far eluded her, namely the Olympic Gold, for which she is the favorite for the Athens 2004 Games, although it hadn’t shone like the previous year in view of the key event of the yearsecond both at the Golden Gala in Rome and at the “world class” of Zurich (defeat 49”73 to 50”18 by Williams …) and with a season best time of 49”74 obtained on the track of the Olympic Stadium …

The Games are, however, a whole other thing, with a program that includes the heats on Saturday 21 August, the three semi-final series the day after and the Final on Tuesday 24 August 2004with the now 27-year-old Mexican qualifying for the final act by winning the first series in 50″15, doing worse than Williams who finished the second in 50″00, while the best time was recorded by the American Monique Hennegan con 49”88.

And if, at the Paris World Championship it seemed that time had stopped, this time there is a real revolution, given that among only three of the 8 finalists (Guevara, Williams and the Russian Natalia Nazarova …) had reached this goal the previous yearwith the compact presence of the US trio made up of Sanya Richards, DeeDee Trotter and the already mentioned Hennegan to stand out this time, while Fenton is absent and Thiam clamorously leaves the scene already in the drums …

On paper, therefore, the most authoritative rivals are Nazarova and Williams (fourth and fifth at the World Cup …), but it is above all Guevara’s fitness condition that is decisive, since if he were able to run around 49” net he would probably have no difficulty in winning the Gold Medalmoreover favored by the assignment of the lanes that places it in third with the Williams ideal point of reference in fourthbut at the start the Bahamian runs away like the wind, increasing the decalage salvo see the World Champion reduce the gap in the last corner and arrive with a slight margin of delay at the entrance on the final straight line …

And it is here, while everyone is waiting for the inevitable overtaking which, conversely, the 28-year-old from Nassau grits her teeth and manages to keep Guevara at a distance who, on the contrary, does not give his strides the necessary power, so as to see the Olympic dream vanish (49″42 to 49″56), with the podium completed by the Russian Natalya Antyukh which ends in 49″89 to precede the US trio.

Small consolation for Guevara winning the Final of the Monaco Grand Prix in 50”13 ahead of the American pair formed by Hennegan and Trotterso much so that it comes as no surprise to be overtaken by Williams at the top of the end-of-season ranking, with the latter completing its “Golden biennium“, also graduating World Champion the following year at World championship review in Helsinki in a tight finish that sees the Bahamian recover Richards only in the last meters (49″55 to 49″74) with Guevara taking the bronze in 49″81 at the end of a perhaps late comeback …

By now approaching the threshold of 30 years, the Mexican still has the opportunity to complete her own Palmarès confirming herself the best both at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Cartagena 2006 and at the Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro 2007, Reviews which see her triumph in 50″99 and 50″34 respectivelyto then definitively bid farewell to the track by skimming a fourth consecutive podium at the World Championships in Osaka 2007, where she finished fourth in 50″16, 0″50 cents from bronzefor what remains his best time of the season.

No longer being able to go below the limit of 50″ net, it no longer made much sense to compete as “stand-in” for Ana Guevara, by far the best Mexican athlete of all time in track trials…

I like:

“Like” Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

