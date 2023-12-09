The fourth stop of the China Cup Speed ​​Skating Elite League kicks off in Changchun – Sports – China Engineering Network

The fourth stop of the 2023-2024 China Cup Speed ​​Skating Elite League began in Changchun on December 8th. The event started at the Jilin Provincial Speed ​​Skating Stadium, where the women’s 500m and men’s 1000m races took place on the first day. Jilin team’s Li Qishi and Liaoning team’s Shen Hanyang clinched the gold medals in their respective races.

Li Qishi won the women’s 500m race with a time of 39.01 seconds, followed by Wang Jingziqian of the Ningxia team and Liu Xinyue of the Tianjin team in second and third place, respectively. Despite battling a cold in the days leading up to the competition, Li Qishi expressed satisfaction with her performance, emphasizing the importance of competition in her training regimen.

Shen Hanyang of Liaoning emerged victorious in the men’s 1000m race with a time of 1 minute, 11 seconds, and 43 milliseconds. The Ningxia team’s Liuze and the Jiangxi team’s Lu Shuai secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the women’s team pursuit, the Jilin team, comprising Li Qishi, Zhao Xin, and Sun Xiaohan, claimed the championship title. The Qinghai team and the Heilongjiang team finished second and third, respectively.

The China Cup Speed ​​Skating Elite League is organized by the Chinese Skating Association and is a qualifying event for the speed skating competition at the 14th National Winter Games. The competition, which spans three days, has attracted over 400 athletes from 29 teams nationwide.

The event is hosted by the Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau and has been met with enthusiasm from participants and spectators alike. The competition is expected to showcase top-tier talent and fierce competition as it progresses to its conclusion.