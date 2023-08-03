the France team will meet Morocco in the round of 16

The Moroccan players after their success (1-0) against Colombia and their qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup, Thursday August 3, in Perth (Australia). GARY DAY/AP

This World Cup continues to mislead forecasters. After the elimination of Brazil, Germany, double world champion, takes the door in the first round after its draw against South Korea (1-1), Thursday, August 3. This had never happened to one of the strongest nations in women’s football. And while everyone was anticipating a knockout round of 16 clash between the Germans and the Blues, first in group F, Morocco, neophytes at this level, will finally be the opponent of the Triclores, Tuesday August 8, in Adelaide (Australia).

This is a real feat for the Moroccans (72nd in the FIFA rankings and coached by former FC Nantes international player Reynald Pedros), who beat the Colombians 1-0. The goal of this historic qualification was scored by the Franco-Moroccan Annissa Lahmari, Guingamp player born in Saint-Cloud, in the Hauts-de-Seine.

Wednesday, after their 6-3 success against Panama, the Blue imagined rather face Colombia or Germany. But, in view of this first round of the World Cup, where modest selections competed with renowned selections, they called for caution regardless of their next opponent.

“We want to go all the way”

“No matter the team in front, it will be high level. You just have to give it your all. If we have to leave our hearts on the pitch, we will., says defender Elisa De Almeida. Lyonnaise Selma Bacha insists on the unpredictability of this tournament: “In this World Cup, everyone can beat everyone. We saw it with Jamaica which eliminated Brazil. »

Before the decisive matches of this Thursday, the French midfielder Sandie Toletti claimed not to have “no opponent preference” for the next round of 16. “We wanted to finish first in our group and we want to go all the way. »

Arriving in Adelaide at the start of the afternoon, the French players rested on Thursday. And they had not planned to watch the two meetings that were to decide their future opponent. “We have a dinner planned outside the hotel, maybe we will have the games in the background, said Sandie Toletti, a few hours before the elimination of Germany. Tomorrow, we will start to analyze the team that we will meet. »

The Real Madrid player is careful not to be overconfident. A state of mind that will certainly not change with the surprise of Moroccan qualification: “What happened to us during the group stage [match nul contre la Jamaïque et trois buts encaissés contre le Panama] must show us that all matches will be difficult. This round of 16 will be a cutthroat match, where the slightest error can be costly. »

Against the Moroccans, whom the French know perfectly since eight players have dual Franco-Moroccan nationality (13 out of 23 are binationals), we will have to remain serious and avoid the blunders committed against Panama. “We will have to be solid defensively because the level will increase. We shouldn’t make these kinds of mistakes anymore.”avertit Elisa De Almeida.

This match between France and Morocco will also be the women’s version of the opposition between the two countries, in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, in December 2022. Didier Deschamps’ Blues then won 2- 0.

Anthony Hernandez (special envoy to Adelaide)

