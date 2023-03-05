Jon Jones beat Cyril Gane in the first round to win the UFC heavyweight belt on Saturday March 4 in Las Vegas. CHRIS GRAYTHEN / AFP

Beaten in the first round by submission, Saturday March 4 in Las Vages, Ciryl Gane failed to become the first Frenchman in UFC mixed martial arts (MMA) history. The heavyweight belt goes to the American Jon Jones, legend of his discipline and winner (very) fast of his first fight disputed in the cage for more than three years.

After 2 minutes and 4 seconds spent in the octagon, Ciryl Gane conceded her second defeat in thirteen fights, facing an opponent considered by many observers to be the greatest fighter of all time, and to this title favorite of their confrontation.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers MMA: Ciryl Gane against Jon Jones, a fight at the top and a clash of personalities

From the first minutes of the fight, the native of La Roche-sur-Yon was trapped by being brought to the ground by Jon Jones, a famous wrestler. The experienced American quickly followed up with a “submission”, forcing his opponent, nicknamed “Good kid”to ask the referee to stop the fight.

Greatest fighter of all time

The 32-year-old Frenchman concedes his second defeat in thirteen fights. And if for his first attempt to climb to the top of MMA, thirteen months earlier, he had been defeated by the judges’ decision, after bringing the Cameroonian Francis Ngannou to the final bell, there is this never had a fight, so fast was Jon Jones’ domination.

💥 IT’S COMPLETELY CRAZY! JON JONES SUBMITS GANE WITH A TERRIBLE GUILLOTINE! IT IS EXCEPTIONAL IN 2 MIN 4 SEC!… https://t.co/y1nNY7tVIh — RMCSportCombat (@RMC Sport Combat)

The triumph of the experience of the more seasoned of the two? Jon Jones was quick to say that his absence from the cage for three years had in no way affected his fighting technique. And this despite the risk posed by a move up in category: after an almost uncontested domination for ten years in the light heavyweights, the American moved up in category on Saturday in the heavyweight category. What comfort the many observers, who consider him the greatest fighter of all time.