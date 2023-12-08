Home » the French club valued at 4.25 billion – breaking latest news
Sports

by admin
by Sports Editorial Staff

The American fund Arctos Partners has acquired 12.5% ​​of the company controlled by Qatar Sports Investments for 530 million euros

The American fund Arctos Partners has taken a minority stake in the capital of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Parisian club announced it today, specifying that the owner Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) will continue to control all PSG decisions. According to a source close to QSI, Arctos has purchased 12.5% ​​of the capital of the French champion team, based on a total value of 4.25 billion euros. This partnership – Paris Saint-Germain states in a statement – constitutes the basis of the next phase of PSG’s global growth, favoring future footballing and commercial successes. Today is an important milestone in the history of PSG, said the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, quoted in a statement. As a club and as an institution, we are entering the next exciting phase of PSG’s growth and development, both on and off the pitch, he added.

Arctos Partners, based in Dallas, was founded in 2019 and owns stakes in several professional sports organizations around the world, such as MLB (Major League Baseball), NBA (North American Basketball League), MLS (Major League Soccer), NHL ( North American Ice Hockey League), Formula 1 and several football clubs in Europe. The QSI investment fund bought PSG in 2011 from previous owner Colony Capital, valuing the club at around 70 million euros.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.

December 7, 2023 (modified December 7, 2023 | 8:13 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

