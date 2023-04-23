The French Open night game will start ahead of schedule whether to increase the number of women’s games to be determined_Mauresmo_Xinhua News Agency_News

Original title: The French Open night game will start ahead of schedule whether to increase the number of women’s games to be determined

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, April 21 (Reporter Xiao Yazhuo) French Open Tournament Director Mauresmo said at a press conference on the 21st that this year’s French Open night match will start half an hour earlier than in previous years. A half-hour interactive performance session will be added before the game to improve the viewing experience of the fans on site.

This year’s French Open will be held from May 28 to June 11. The organizing committee has arranged night games for the 10 match days from May 29 to June 7. These 10 games will all be played at 8:30 p.m. It will be played on the largest central court – Phillips Stadium.

On April 21, the tournament director of the French Open and former French women’s tennis star Mauresmo attended the pre-match press conference held at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

Last season, the French Open caused a lot of controversy because of the arrangement of night games. On the one hand, the start of the game is too late and the game often goes on late into the night. For example, the quarter-finals between Nadal and Djokovic last year did not end until after one o’clock in the morning, and it was already two o’clock in the morning after the players finished their press conference. , This kind of staying up all night has brought great challenges to the players’ physical recovery; and many fans at the scene also had to wait in line for taxis outside the stadium because they missed the last subway, which affected the viewing experience to a certain extent.

On the other hand, different players have different attitudes towards night games, and it is difficult for the organizing committee to agree. Tennis rising star Alcaraz complained last year that he was assigned too many night games, which affected his recovery; another seeded men’s singles player, Zverev, was indignant at the “discriminatory treatment” of the organizing committee and believed that Alcaraz is always taken care of for the finale, but he doesn’t get night treatment.

On May 31, 2022, Zverev returned the ball in the men's singles quarter-finals of the French Open.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing The bigger turmoil came from Mauresmo's controversial remarks about the women's game. Of the 10 night games last year, only one was a women's singles match. Asked about the arrangement in an interview, Mauresmo said it was because "the women's game is not as exciting as the men's game" these days. This remark caused an uproar, pushing both Mauresmo and the French Open Organizing Committee to the cusp. Women's singles top seed Svyatke immediately stood up to refute Mauresmo's remarks. At this year's press conference, when Mauresmo was asked again whether he would increase the number of women's games in the night games, the former women's world No. 1 did not give a clear answer. "We have to wait until the lottery comes out and then we will know which game is the best to arrange for the night game. Personally, I don't rule out any possibility." Mauresmo said. On April 21, Mauresmo was at the pre-match press conference.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing See also By confusing three SIMs with The Sims video game, Russian propaganda may have reached its peak Another topic that has attracted much attention is whether the "King of Clay" Nadal can play this year. The 14-time French Open champion recently announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Madrid Masters on his personal social account. The 36-year-old has not returned to action since his second-round exit at the Australian Open in January. "We can only wish Nadal, he is a legend here, and everyone hopes that he can recover and return to the game as soon as possible." Mauresmo said.

