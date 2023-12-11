the French team against Germany in the semi-final

During the Women’s Nations League group match between France and Austria at Roazhon Park, Rennes, December 1, 2023. STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS

France-Germany on one side, Spain-Netherlands on the other. These are the posters for the semi-finals of the Women’s Nations League scheduled for February 23, 2024, according to the draw carried out Monday, December 11 at the headquarters of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), in Nyon, Switzerland.

Les Bleues will host the DFB-Frauenteam, while La Roja, reigning world champion, will host the Oranje. The final, scheduled for February 28, will take place among the winners of the duel between the Spanish and the Dutch.

The two finalists of the competition will obtain their ticket for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. France having already qualified as host nation, if it was present in the final, the second ticket would go to the winning team of the match for the 3rd place.

Germany, a reference in crisis

This Nations League is an opportunity for the French women’s team to win the first major international trophy in its history. Hervé Renard’s Bleues had an almost perfect run during the group stages, from which they emerged undefeated (four wins and a draw) and at the top of their group.

Germany, double world champion and eight times European champion, has long been a reference in football. However, the German selection has been going through a period of crisis for several months: absent from the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, but finalist in Euro 2022, it was eliminated in the first round of the last World Cup.

In the other semi-final, the Spaniards, who won their first title at the 2023 World Cup, are favorites against the Dutch, whom they dominated in the quarter-final of the tournament (2-1, ap).

