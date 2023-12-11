Home » the French team against Germany in the semi-final
Sports

the French team against Germany in the semi-final

by admin
the French team against Germany in the semi-final

During the Women’s Nations League group match between France and Austria at Roazhon Park, Rennes, December 1, 2023. STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS

France-Germany on one side, Spain-Netherlands on the other. These are the posters for the semi-finals of the Women’s Nations League scheduled for February 23, 2024, according to the draw carried out Monday, December 11 at the headquarters of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), in Nyon, Switzerland.

Les Bleues will host the DFB-Frauenteam, while La Roja, reigning world champion, will host the Oranje. The final, scheduled for February 28, will take place among the winners of the duel between the Spanish and the Dutch.

The two finalists of the competition will obtain their ticket for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. France having already qualified as host nation, if it was present in the final, the second ticket would go to the winning team of the match for the 3rd place.

Germany, a reference in crisis

This Nations League is an opportunity for the French women’s team to win the first major international trophy in its history. Hervé Renard’s Bleues had an almost perfect run during the group stages, from which they emerged undefeated (four wins and a draw) and at the top of their group.

Germany, double world champion and eight times European champion, has long been a reference in football. However, the German selection has been going through a period of crisis for several months: absent from the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, but finalist in Euro 2022, it was eliminated in the first round of the last World Cup.

See also  Men and women compete on the same field in Hangzhou, the first shot of "resumption of work and production" in the golf tournament-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

In the other semi-final, the Spaniards, who won their first title at the 2023 World Cup, are favorites against the Dutch, whom they dominated in the quarter-final of the tournament (2-1, ap).

The World with AFP

You may also like

Gloves off! Extraliga offered a number of great...

Nine surprising facts about Ohtani’s arrival to the...

A win against Bodø/Glimt could earn Club Brugge...

NBA’s Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

CBA regular season: Liaoning Bengang loses to Zhejiang...

DFB goalkeeper ter Stegen undergoes surgery – sport.ORF.at

Rodríguez continues the rich Venezuelan tradition in Arizona

Is Manchester United’s fall the end of an...

The Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup kicks off...

Ronny Mauricio suffered torn ligaments in his right...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy