The French team beaten by Norway in a preparation match for the World Cup

Three wins, three losses. This is the assessment of the French team during its preparation for the World Championship (from next Friday in Finland and Latvia), over the past two weeks. Saturday in Asker, a Norwegian city where they completed their last internship, the Blues lost to the selection of Norway (4-1). The day before, they had won against this same opponent (4-3).
On Saturday, Alexandre Texier, who will return to the NHL and the Columbus Blue Jackets next season, after a one-year loan to Zurich, opened the scoring (36th) on a penalty shot, following a big foul. on Jordann Perret. But, at the end of the second period, the Norwegians scored two goals in as many minutes. And, from the start of the third, they increased their lead.
Finally, in the final seconds, Norway scored again, while Sebastian Ylönen, the French goalkeeper, had left his goal empty. Last weekend, France beat Slovenia twice and the week before they suffered two defeats against Switzerland. She will start her World Cup next Saturday against Austria. But will be deprived of Pierrick Dubé, whose package for the competition we learned this Saturday.