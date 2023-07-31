the French team, guided by its “two Foxes”, finds the way to success against Brazil

Hervé Renard kisses Wendie Renard on the forehead, at the end of the France-Brazil match, in Brisbane (Australia), July 29, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

What are the great footballing adventures about? Often not much; an unfortunate detail, which tilts the fate of a team on the bad side, or another, positive, which changes its destiny. The stung and winning header from Wendie Renard, who gave victory to Les Bleues on Saturday July 29 in Brisbane (Australia), seven minutes from the end of the France-Brazil match (2-1), may belong to the second category. After a draw (0-0) against Jamaica, this success puts the French at the top of their group before facing Panama, Wednesday August 2nd.

This crucial victory (we will not know until later if it is founding) of the French team is to be placed under the sign of the Renard, Wendie and Hervé. Jean de La Fontaine did not write a fable “The Captain and his coach”, but the emerging complicity between these two goupils would have inspired him.

When the tall defender (1.87m), uncertain until the last moment because of pain in her left calf, scored her 35th goal for the national team, her aggressiveness and determination were matched only by those of her namesake. “The coach is known for that, he’s a leader, he brings this gnoc back. We had to win”she says.

Wendie Renard describes her liberating goal: “Just before the corner, I said to Selma: “Apply yourself”. She puts a great ball and I manage to cross my head behind. » The icing on the cake, the captain of the Blue did not feel any pain in the calf. “Otherwise I wouldn’t have played”she assures.

“I thanked her for her whim”

At the end of the meeting, after interminable stoppages which annoyed the tricolor coach – his vehement protests earned him a yellow card –, Hervé Renard gave in the symbol. He kissed the striker on the forehead, as Laurent Blanc had taken to doing with Fabien Barthez during the victorious course of the Blues at the 1998 World Cup. “I thanked her for her whim. It frees us and allows us to win a very important match, he says. She showed courage and efficiency. »

In a hostile atmosphere, where the large Brazilian community in Queensland (12,000 of its inhabitants were born in Brazil) and Australia (55,000 inhabitants declare Brazilian origins) loudly supported its players and whistled the Habs, the Blues were biting, sending their timid entry into the running against Jamaica on July 23 into oblivion.

