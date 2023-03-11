Home Sports the French women pocket the small crystal globe of the relay, after their second place in Östersund
the French women pocket the small crystal globe of the relay, after their second place in Östersund

the French women pocket the small crystal globe of the relay, after their second place in Östersund

Victory eluded them, but the French won’t stay frustrated for long. On the track in Östersund, Sweden, Lou Jeanmonnot, Chloé Chevalier, Caroline Colombo and Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet won second place in the women’s biathlon relay on Saturday March 11. On arrival, the Blues were only fifteen seconds ahead of Norway. Thanks to this new podium, the Tricolores finish at the top of the general classification of the specialty and pocket the small crystal globe, the third in their history, after those of 2007 and 2012.

“There is a bit of emotion. We went to get this globe this season all together, it rewards the work of the whole team”said Chloé Chevalier, after the race at the microphone of La Chaîne L’Equipe. “This year is the first time that I have seen such a dense French team”added his sister Anaïs.

Without their leader

The performance is all the more remarkable as the French team presented itself for this relay without its leader, Julia Simon, who preferred to preserve herself for the last races of the season and her quest for a first big crystal globe. Without her, the Tricolores erased the disappointment of the world championships in Oberhof (Germany), where they advanced as favorites, but had finished in a disappointing fourth place.

Read also: Crowned pursuit world champion, biathlete Julia Simon confirms her new status

Saturday on the occasion of the last stint of the season, the Blue never left the first three places in the race. Well launched by Lou Jeanmonnot, they were even in the lead after the first stint, before Norway took control and never let go. It then remained to beat Germany to ensure the small globe, a task that fell to Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet, the most experienced member and last torchbearer of the tricolor clan. Arrived on the last standing shot alongside Denise Herrmann-Wick, the Frenchwoman shot quickly and well, signing a clear round while her rival missed the targets three times.

All that remained for her was to secure the place on the last lap on skis, which she did while maintaining a twelve-second lead over the German team, who were finally third in the day’s race.

Valentin Moinard

