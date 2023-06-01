the Friedkins must choose – breaking latest news

Of Luca Valdiserri, sent to Budapest

Dan and Ryan Friedkin will soon have to decide: keep Special One under the conditions that the Portuguese has imposed or say goodbye and start over with a completely new project?

The choice now falls to Dan and Ryan Friedkin. Keep the Special One under the conditions that the Portuguese imposed or say goodbye and start over with a completely new project? Mou, after losing the Europa League final on penalties against Sevilla, his first defeat after 5 wins out of 5 in the decisive acts of a European Cup, threw everything on the table: «Monday I will go on holiday but until then we have time to see each other and speak with the property. I left all my things in the Trigoria locker and I’ll go back there for sure, but the time has come to talk». An interview that Mou, whose contract expires in June 2024, has been asking for weeks but which the Friedkins, in a very pragmatic way, have also postponed while waiting to understand the final result of the season. If they do not win against Spezia on Sunday evening, with the remains of the army wounded and torn apart from the final in Budapest, Roma even risk finishing seventh in the league and playing next season in the Conference League.

What Mourinho asks What does Mou ask? More strong players, more money to spend, more power in transfer market decisions – dealings with the D. Tiago Pinto are at a minimum – and more support from the club in public appearances and in its battle against the referees: «Now I cannot objectively say that I will stay. But I would like to do it. I want to stay at Roma. My players deserve more and I deserve more too. It seems paradoxical, but it’s better not to play in the Champions League next season because we’re not yet ready for that level. I’m tired of doing everything myself and always putting my face in it.” Mourinho refers above all to his battle – in Italy and in Europe – against an arbitration class by which he feels bullied. English Taylor’s refereeing last night was bad. Mou lashed out at him immediately after the match: «An injustice. The referee looked Spanish and only cautioned us. Let’s hope that next year they will promote him to only play in the Champions League so that we, who won’t be there, won’t be bullied by him ». Second round in the mixed zone, where the coaches of teams and referees were parked. Before Taylor took cover, Mou took it out on him and then on the fourth man, Oliver: «What a disgrace! (what a mess!)”. Then, in a louder voice: «What a fucking disgrace! (what a fucking disaster!)». Roberto Rosetti, president of the UEFA referee commission, tried to appease Mou, with poor results. New disqualification coming? See also Lazio, suitcases packed: in Turkey with Milinkovic and Vecino, veterans from Qatar

As for the future, the Special One is asking for champions. He repeatedly said that he was forced to let the “kids” play, like Bove e Zalewski. The fixed points are Smalling, Mancini, Cristante, Matic, Pellegrini and Dybala, who however has a low termination clause. At the very least, for him, the following are needed: two wingers in defence/midfield, a central defender, a leader in midfield, a centre-forward, a counter-attack that Roma do not have in their squad and who would have needed a 1-0 lead on Wednesday evening. like bread. Roma, however, is under Financial Fair Play e Tiago Pinto he made a transfer market – above all with zero parameters – in line with the directives of his bosses. The club will have to finance the market mainly with sales and will not have access to the proceeds of the Champions League.

In addition, the Friedkins have recently hired the Greek Lina Souloukou as CEO, with an important past in the ECA, a pawn to increasingly enter the circle of clubs that also count inside the Palazzo. The same Palace that, starting from the arbitration question, Mou picks every time. The vast majority of Roma supporters are with the coach, but what will be the choice of Dan and Ryan?