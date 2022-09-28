WEAPONS

The friendly match between Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia and Logiman Broni, scheduled for tonight at PalaOltrepo in Voghera, has been canceled. It would have been the last test match for both of them in view of the start of the championship.

The team from Oltrepadana is fresh from the home defeat against Empoli (A2 South group): 64-76 (partial 17-19, 23-16, 10-18, 14-23). “We took a small step back from the friendly match with Sanga – explains coach Michael Magagnoli – after a good first half, in which the girls sought each other, defended, rebounded, in the third quarter we got nervous, thanks to the greater defensive intensity of the Tuscans, and we weren’t good at fighting back, looking for a personal solution, rather than the extra step to build an advantage. We missed 4-5 open shots, while Empoli in the decisive moment found a string of bombs with Peresson, who we left too free, knowing his qualities we had to pay more attention. We needed Giulia Manzotti to play for about twenty minutes and so it was. Too bad for Valentina Grassia (ankle problem), who was doing a good game and Ada De Pasquale (hit in a game clash). In the tests against Sanga and Empoli, we met two teams that, on paper, are ahead of us in the ranking, always remaining in the game. In these weeks preceding the start of the championship we want to close this gap to annoy everyone ».

Castelnuovo is back from the positive test against La Spezia (partial 25-18, 15-13, 16-13, 11-14) despite the heavy absences of Rulli and Ravelli. If Broni starts the championship on Saturday 8 October in Trieste, the debut of the Piedmontese girls of coach Nino Molino will be postponed, given that the match of the 1st day against Costa Masnaga has been postponed at the request of the Lecco club. So the Giraffes will leave a week later than the green-and-whites, receiving the Alpo Villafranca di Verona at the PalaOltrepo in Voghera (Saturday 15 October). –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI