On the evening of July 20, in Qingfeng Football Park, Frisbee fans were playing Frisbee.

In the hot summer, Ningbo continues to be hot, and one of the most popular sports is Frisbee. At night, on the football fields in many corners of the city, fierce Frisbee games were staged one after another. The fast-spinning Frisbee drew beautiful arcs, and the crowds running, attacking, defending, and jumping cheered from time to time.

The topic of “Flying disc is hot!” has recently become popular on the Internet, and Ningbo people are seeing more and more beautiful pictures and short videos about Frisbee sports in their WeChat circles and communities.

The frisbee game accounted for 80% of the night to explore the green field

“Serve! Beautiful!”

“Quick pass! Don’t drop the disk!”

“Fly one backhand!”

At 8:35 p.m. on July 20, the reporter came to Qingfeng Football Park under the Qingfeng Bridge and saw a circle of young people wearing sports equipment standing on the green field. Most of them were born in the 90s. , there are also after 00, the scene has intense background music.

They each hold frisbees with different patterns and colors. First, they train, pass and receive. A coach will introduce the rules of the game and teach basic techniques on the spot. Then they will enter the competition stage, one game for 10 minutes, and a team of 5 or 7 people.

It is understood that 3 of the 4 football pitches in Qingfeng Football Park from 8:30 to 10:30 that night were frisbee games, accounting for nearly 80%.

Frisbee lovers call themselves “Fishers” and “Fish”, and “Have you played today?” has become the “joint code” of many Frisbee lovers.

“In our venue, it took nearly a month for Frisbee to heat up.” According to the staff of Qingfeng Football Park, there are two main types of Frisbee players here: Frisbee fans who are free to organize games, and Frisbee clubs to reserve games. There are sometimes big Frisbee extreme races on weekends.

Suitable for a wider audience and more interesting

“We formed a spontaneous group of friends. More than 20 people came over one night and played once or twice a week.” Yu Xiao, an organizer of a Frisbee community, said that he used to play football, and the confrontation was fierce. The Frisbee sport has no physical contact, and is relatively less intense. “Women, older people, and young people can play, and it is suitable for a wider audience and more interesting.”

Frisbee “Xiaobai” Xiaoxi was born in 1995. She and her boyfriend went to Qingfeng Football Park to play Frisbee that night. After a few laps, she was out of breath. “The first time I played it, it felt very fun, but I was too tired. It was a bit like running.” Xiaoxi said.

For urban white-collar workers who sit in the office for a long time, playing Frisbee is an outdoor exercise that is beneficial to the body and mind. “I weigh close to 100 kilograms. In the past month or so, I have come here to play Frisbee once a week, and have successfully ‘fled off’ 5 kilograms.” That night, Xiao Kai, a young man playing Frisbee in Qingfeng Football Park, told reporters, “Another The advantage is that you can meet a lot of new friends, usually after a game, you can add nearly 10 WeChat friends.”

The reporter learned from Zhongti SPORT, Shounan Park, Yinzhou Park, Jiangbei Rock Park, etc. that recently, the number of people who go to these sports venues to play Frisbee at night has increased significantly, accounting for about 80%.

“Three months ago, there were relatively few similar Frisbee sports, and there has been an explosive increase in the past two months.” A staff member of China Sports Sports said, “Recently, not only are there more people playing Frisbee, but the proportion of women is also increasing. Come higher.”

Liu Hao, the head of a large-scale Frisbee club in our city, believes that there are many reasons for Frisbee’s popularity.

First of all, the threshold for Frisbee sports is very low, and non-athletes and even people who rarely participate in physical exercise can easily participate. The sport has no direct physical confrontation and is highly safe, with participants ranging from 6 to 60 years old.

Secondly, the venue requirements for frisbee sports are relatively low. In many cases, only an open space can be performed, and at least two people can participate, and expensive professional equipment is not required for sports.

Finally, the frisbee game is a game where multiple men and women can mix and compete on the same field, which greatly increases the fun. “After more than two years of the epidemic, young people’s outdoor sports social needs have been greatly stimulated.” Liu Hao said.

Good news continues, Frisbee sports explode

“The sport of Frisbee made me understand that it is better to be a dog than to play with a dog.” Actor Xiaobei teased like this on the “Talk Show Conference” in October 2021.

In fact, Frisbee was originally a very small sport. It originated in the United States in the 19th century and was brought to China by foreign friends. The Frisbee team of the University of Nottingham Ningbo is one of the earliest Frisbee sports teams in China. But the sport had been in a tepid state until last year, when it quickly became popular in Guangzhou, Beijing, Chengdu and other places.

Since the beginning of this year, the good news of Frisbee sports has continued. In April 2022, Frisbee, as an emerging sport, has been officially included in the compulsory education curriculum by the Ministry of Education. On July 7, the Social and Sports Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China issued a notice that the first Chinese Frisbee League will be held in the second half of 2022, and competitions will be held in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu and other places.

The data from the social platform intuitively shows the popularity of Frisbee. In the “Top Ten Life Trends in 2022” data released by Xiaohongshu, the top three releases are Frisbee, camping, and paddle board. The release volume of Frisbee has increased year-on-year. 6 times.

“In just one month, the Frisbee community of 500 people was full. Another one was opened, and the number of people who joined the group grew rapidly,” said Beerus, the head of a Frisbee club in our city.

Liu Hao said that at present, the number of their members has reached 3,000 to 4,000 people. The club is equipped with senior coaches and recently opened a special summer training camp. “As an emerging sport, Frisbee has been officially included in the compulsory education curriculum this year, and there is a lot of room for future development.” Liu Hao said.

The frisbee sport in Ningbo is still in its infancy

The reporter noticed that in the past month or so, the frisbee clubs in Ningbo have been established together. After the push of KOL extreme frisbee competitions from social bloggers such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu, the frisbee sports quickly became popular among urban youth in Ningbo. The Frisbee training camp for primary and middle school students quickly covered the parent community.

According to incomplete statistics, at present, there are five or six Frisbee clubs with a certain scale in Ningbo, such as Yikun Frisbee, One Percent, Zeus, thousands of Frisbee fans, and new Frisbee communities and small clubs are continuing. Increase.

Behind the explosion of Frisbee, in addition to driving a large number of young groups into the circle, a series of industrial chains around Frisbee competitions and IP-derived trendy products are also rapidly expanding.

A person in charge of the Frisbee Club calculated the account for the reporter: Take a 30-person event as an example, the cost per person is 78 yuan. After paying for the venue rent, coaches, equipment, and providing services such as Frisbee and photography, the actual profit of the Frisbee Club will not be equal to not tall. If the netizen rents the venue spontaneously, the cost is lower.

The reporter learned that at present, most of the Frisbee clubs in our city are taking advantage of the high popularity of Frisbee sports, cutting into trend sports, co-branded sports equipment, event hosting, training markets and other fields, such as Frisbee clothing shopping, sports photography, to explore more many business opportunities. In addition, some well-known international brands have also entered the Frisbee market one after another, and even attracted many luxury brands to pan for gold.

A number of people in the frisbee industry in Ningbo said that the frisbee sport in Ningbo is still in its infancy, and it is in a “savage growth period”. Stimulated by favorable policies, the frisbee sport will gradually become formalized and league-based as the audience expands and the standardization improves. This sport will lead to an outbreak period, which will drive the development and maturity of Frisbee-related industries.