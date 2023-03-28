Home Sports The future belongs to Josephina Neumann and Koharu Itagaki
Sports

The future belongs to Josephina Neumann and Koharu Itagaki

by admin
The future belongs to Josephina Neumann and Koharu Itagaki

SRackets, T-shirts and even shoes – 13-year-old Josephina Neumann and her partner Koharu Itagaki (Bad Königshofen), who was the same age, had to sign autographs for everything. “I’ve never experienced anything so blatant,” said Neumann after the doubles match at the German Table Tennis Championships in Nuremberg was only stopped in the final.

The Hessian from TV 1894 Großkarben has been a table tennis pro for a year, goes to school in Frankfurt and already plays in the Bundesliga for ttc berlin eastside. And Neumann has also made a name for herself internationally, leading the world rankings “U13”.

“Couldn’t believe it”

A development that is even faster than it was with Germany’s table tennis ace Timo Boll. Because the now 42-year-old was “already” 14 years old when he won three gold medals at the European School Championships.

And yet reaching the final was a whole new experience for the duo. Neumann: “At first we couldn’t believe it. But then we thought it was super cool that so many people stood behind us.”

The first set in the final even went 11:5 to the blatant outsiders, but then national player Sabine Winter (Schwabhausen) and her partner Sophia Klee (Weinheim) won the doubles title.

“The two little ones did very well,” said Winter after the 3-1 win, which made her rise to the German record champions with seven national doubles titles. But just for comparison: at 30 years, Winter is older than the two finalists who lost out together. So it’s clear who the future will probably belong to.

See also  Xu Xin was elected vice chairman of the Asian Table Tennis Federation and has won 20 world championships in his career

You may also like

the dispute with Paola Ferrari and the lawsuit...

Bundesliga: Ko-Drop warnings also surprise fan experts

Ricardo Pepi makes statement as USMNT reaches CONCACAF...

It is wrong to admit Russian athletes

‘Masterchef’, ‘Brothers’ and ‘Survivors’ compete today for the...

Orthopedic insoles: “Certainly some insole prescriptions are unnecessary”

Adrian Mannarino qualified for the round of 16...

Rangers 1-1 Celtic: Dramatic SWPL draw ends with...

The Heilongjiang team won 5 gold medals in...

John Degenkolb in Sportschau Tourfunk: “I didn’t think...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy