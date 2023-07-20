The Future of Chucky Lozano: Will He Stay at Napoli or Move Elsewhere?

Title: Chucky Lozano Set to Stay at Napoli Amidst Transfer Speculations

The future of Mexican winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has been the subject of much speculation ahead of the upcoming Serie A preseason and the 2023-24 campaign. Reports suggest that Napoli has given Lozano an ultimatum to either renew his contract or be sold, leading to uncertainty surrounding his future in Italy. However, recent developments indicate that the player has made up his mind, and his preference lies with staying at Napoli.

During the ongoing transfer market, Lozano’s name has been linked with several clubs across the globe. Rumors have circulated from Arabian clubs, Premier League sides including Aston Villa and Newcastle, Liga MX giants Chivas, and even Major League Soccer outfit LAFC. Despite the interest from other clubs, it appears that Lozano is comfortable playing in Serie A.

A recent viral video on social media captured Lozano’s encounter with a group of Napoli fans. He was approached by supporters seeking signatures on their jerseys and a photo. When asked about his plans for the upcoming season, Lozano responded with a resounding “yes,” indicating his intent to continue with the Italian club. Although he did not speak, his nod conveyed his commitment to Napoli.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has emphasized that for Lozano to remain with the club, he must renew his contract, albeit with a significant salary reduction. As one of the highest-paid players at Napoli, his current wage demands are unsustainable for the club. If an agreement cannot be reached, Napoli will entertain offers for his transfer.

Meanwhile, Mexican club Chivas expressed interest in acquiring Lozano’s services for the Liga MX seasons. Chivas newcomer Erick Gutiérrez revealed that he has discussed the possibility of playing alongside Lozano for the Apertura 2023. However, Gutiérrez acknowledged the difficulty of convincing Lozano to return to Mexico, as his European aspirations remain firmly intact.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) in Major League Soccer is considered another potential destination for Lozano. Reports suggest that LAFC could offer Napoli a transfer fee ranging between 15 and 20 million euros for the talented Mexican winger. However, no formal offer has been made as yet.

As the clock ticks towards the start of the preseason, all eyes are now on Chucky Lozano and his contract negotiations with Napoli. While interest from other clubs persists, his recent affirmation of continued commitment to the Italian side provides hope for the fans who eagerly await his presence on the pitch. Negotiations regarding his contract and potential transfer offers are expected to unfold in the coming weeks, determining the next chapter in Lozano’s promising career.

