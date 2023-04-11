“Charm of Hangzhou” slalom event ends

The future of our province’s young generals can be expected

Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Lu Yingjian Ying Yukang

On April 9th, the 2023 National Canoe Slalom Spring Championship of “Charm of Hangzhou” ended at Fuyang Water Sports Center. This competition is divided into two groups, A and B. Group A is responsible for the selection of the national training team Task. The Zhejiang team sent 10 athletes to participate and won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronzes.

In this competition, the teenagers of the Zhejiang team performed well in Group B (U19), and their confidence and experience became the biggest gains. The first and only gold medal won by the Zhejiang team in this competition came from young player Duan Xinyu. In Group B (U19) men’s single kayak, he finished the race in a time of 101.67, and the final score of 109.67 far surpassed the second place in Guizhou Player Zhang Xuhao’s 119.08. “Duan Xinyu’s victory gave us a lot of encouragement. This is the first gold medal won by Zhejiang in this competition.” Zhejiang team coach Huang Xiaoyang said that there were a lot of spectators at the game that day and the atmosphere was more enthusiastic than the previous two days. This is very important for mobilizing the players’ emotions. It is very important to stimulate the potential of athletes.

On the previous first match day, Duan Xinyu, Shi Jiahong and Fu Nandi teamed up and won the third place in the men’s kayak team of Group B (U19) for the Zhejiang team with a total score of 265.68. “The track is difficult, not very easy to draw, and our understanding of the track is not thorough enough.” Fu Nandi said that he was very excited to be able to compete in the Asian Games venues, and he also saw his own shortcomings. Won a gold medal at the National Games. In addition, in Group B (U19) men’s single rowing team competition, Yu Bo, Liu Han and Ji Junyu of the Zhejiang team won the second place with a score of 165.15; Ji Junyu and Yu Bo ranked men’s single rowing 3 and 4 respectively name.

In the men’s and women’s single kayaks of the Zhejiang team’s main event, Lu Luhui lost the bronze medal by 3 points and won the fourth place, but he also created the best result in the individual single kayak event. Shi Yingying won the 8th place. Huang Xiaoyang said: “The Zhejiang Slalom Team is a young team. Although Lu Luhui is a player in the first group, he is only 18 years old. The team lacks players with long training years and rich experience in competitions. This competition reflects the players. The perception and adaptability of the track and water flow are still immature, and need more competitions and long-term training accumulation to continuously improve, which is also the focus of our next training.”

The level shown by the teenagers in this competition made Huang Xiaoyang full of confidence in the future of Zhejiang Slalom. “The current team members are still very competitive in the same age group. After the Provincial Games last year, we absorbed some outstanding seedlings, and after selection and elimination, we formed the current team. This competition is a good exercise for the players. , I believe that with the enrichment of competition experience and the extension of training time, these teenagers will have better development.” He revealed that after this competition, the team will immediately put into preparations for the national championship held in Fujian in August.