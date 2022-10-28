Andrea Pirlo was looking for continuity of performance and results but tonight his Karagümrük was beaten by Galatasaray which interrupted the streak of two victories. The club from a popular district of the capital, with Viviano, Biraschi and Borini on the pitch, lost 2-0 at home in the early Friday evening of the 12th day of the Turkish Superlig. The guests aiming for victory in the league and with many former “Italians” in the squad such as Muslera, Torreira, Oliveira, Mertens and Icardi deserved to take home the whole stakes. Galatasaray’s two goals came in the second half, first Tasdemir in the 60 ‘then Mata in the 80’. Defeat that weighs in the standings for Pirlo’s team which remains in twelfth place with 12 points, + 3 from the relegation zone.