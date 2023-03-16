Home Sports The game system wanted by the coach helps me a lot
The game system wanted by the coach helps me a lot

The game system wanted by the coach helps me a lot

Ariel Filloy, play by Bertram Derthona, talks to La Stampa.

«I have good relations with everyone, in particular with those I already knew before, such as Severini and Cain, and Tavernelli with whom I have established a friendship. Last year Sanders had an amazing season, I didn’t know he was so strong. Severini himself has gained a lot of confidence in this year and a half».

«The game system wanted by the coach helps me a lot, in which the ball moves a lot and various situations are sought to get the shooters out. When building the team, then, elements that know how to play basketball were included: maybe we are not the most athletic or physically strong, but we know how to move the ball and position ourselves in the right places at the right moments».

