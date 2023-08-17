The gender issue in chess championships

Loading player

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Wednesday that it has changed the rules of admission to competitions for trans people. The biggest change specifically concerns trans women, who will no longer be able to compete in the women’s championships at least until, as stated in the announcement, “a new decision is not made”.

This was particularly surprising news because, although several sports federations have taken similar decisions in the last year, this exclusion is usually attributed to the possibility that trans athletes have a physical advantage over cisgender athletes, i.e. whose gender corresponds to the biological sex . In chess, strength and physicality, on the other hand, do not play a role, and it is therefore not clear what are the reasons for such a change, which according to some ends up perpetuating gender stereotypes on the alleged inferiority of women in the discipline.

Most chess tournaments, starting with the World Chess Championship, are open to all with no division by gender. However, there is the World Chess Championship for women only, as well as other tournaments reserved for female players, which were introduced with the idea of ​​giving visibility and economic incentives to women who in mixed championships with a large male prevalence would not have been noticed and make the game more attractive for young beginners. There are therefore no male-only chess tournaments, which is why the regulation explicitly refers to trans women and not to trans men.

The main innovations introduced by FIDE are two: the first is that trans people who participate in chess tournaments will no longer be registered with the gender they identify with until they have completed the bureaucratic transition in their own country; the second is that trans women will be barred from competition until FIDE has made a final decision, which will happen within the next two years. FIDE has also made it known that it did so following an increase in requests for recognition by trans female players.

Yosha Iglesias is a trans woman, a chess teacher and a youtuber, and these days she has commented on the new FIDE regulation in some posts on Twitter wondering if she will be able to participate in the French Women’s Chess Championship to be held in three days and which she considered “the dream of a lifetime”. Iglesias also explained that for the chess federations of many countries including France, Spain and the United States it was previously sufficient to send a request for recognition of the gender change, even if this had not happened in an official way on the documents, and that the federation forwarded the change to FIDE.

With the new regulation, however, it will be necessary to have the gender and name updated on the documents in order to compete with one’s chosen name: a rather limiting thing because in many countries the bureaucratic process for updating documents is long, and for example in France cannot be completed before the age of 18. More generally, the practice of accepting chosen names of trans people informally, regardless of official documents (known as alias identity or alias career), is increasingly common in some contexts, such as schools and universities, even in Italy.

In addition, the FIDE regulation states that to prevent “any illegitimate registration in tournaments”, the federation has the right to add a precise mark to the names of trans players “in the players’ database, or adopt other measures to inform the organizers” . According to Iglesias, and in general according to those involved in the rights of trans people, a woman who has completed the transition and updated her documents should not be required to declare her past – something that in many cases is experienced as stressful or even painful, as well as private – to participate in a competition in which his transition would theoretically have no relevance.

In addition to the effects on the lives of trans female players, FIDE’s decision is receiving some criticism because according to some it would imply the affirmation of some theories on male and female predisposition to chess widely considered misogynistic. «It’s a strategy game», he wrote Rich Juzwiak su Jezebel, “And FIDE’s insinuation appears to be that trans women have an unfair intellectual advantage over women cisgenderas if to be considered a man at birth [cioè nascere con attributi biologicamente maschili, ndr] can make someone naturally smarter.”

It is not such an absurd conclusion, especially for those familiar with the history of chess competitions. The world chess champions indeed they have always been men and even now among the best players in the world there are very few women: more generally, the whole environment continues to be notoriously very male-dominated.

Just to give one example among many, in 2015 the then vice president of FIDE Nigel Short, who is still part of the management today, said in an interview that “men are designed to be better chess players than women”, adding : «You must accept it with dignity». And it is not a belief that concerns only men: in 2020 also the Indian chess player Koneru Humpy, one of the strongest and most successful in the world, said in an interview that it is a fact that men are better players.

In an article came out on Slate in 2020 Wei Ji Ma, a high-level chess player and professor of neurology and psychology at New York University, explained how the disparity between the best male and female chess scores was largely justified by the fact that women in chess championships are less than men and consequently their chances of reaching high levels as a category have always been lower. “If one group is much larger than another group, comparing the best performers of the two groups is fundamentally unfair”, as well as “a use of statistics that is not acceptable even in an introductory university course”.

But he also added that there are various cultural factors which in some way explain how the possibilities for women to enter competitions and therefore to reach high levels in chess are in fact lower than those of their male colleagues. These are factors that are often also valid in other areas: for example, that federations invest less in women than they do in their male colleagues, that it is easier for the latter to earn a living playing chess, that women with children have less time to devote to chess than men with children and in general that stereotypes often have the effect of conditioning reality and making belittled people believe that they are actually less good.

As regards the hypothesis that female and male brains are intrinsically different, there are some theories formulated by neuroscientists who basically argue that female brains are more predisposed to empathy and male ones, more analytical, to analyze complex systems. However, these theories have never been truly proven, and have indeed been contested by many. Various studies have been carried out over time, but at the moment there is no definitive proof of the existence of biological differences between women and men in terms of intellectual ability.

This is what Ma also writes in his article, adding that, even if there were, from his point of view it would still be more interesting to understand why the hypothesis of intellectual differences between men and women is so considered among chess players. Her conclusion, also supported by some fellow scholars she cites and by some historic feminist theses, is that this approach «reinforces hierarchies» and therefore comes in particularly handy for those who find themselves in roles of power and privilege, who in chess (and also in most other sectors) are predominantly men. According to Ma “recognizing that external factors such as an unfair distribution of resources or a hostile environment have disincentivised the best players is much more difficult”.

FIDE has not investigated why a growing number of trans women have applied for recognition, but it is possible that the greater openness and awareness that has spread in Western countries regarding the issue of gender identity, as well as to the fact that the number of women interested in competing in chess tournaments has grown in the last period, also thanks to the success of the TV series The chess queen.

