Original title: The 14th Winter Games General Rules Announced The competition will be held in February 2024

Chinanews.com, December 28th, a few days ago, the General Office of the General Administration of Sports issued the revised “General Rules for the Competition Regulations of the 14th Winter Games of the People’s Republic of China“. It pointed out that the 14th Winter Games will be held in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from February 17 to 27, 2024. The competitions include skating (speed skating, short track speed skating, figure skating), skiing (alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, Snowboarding, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined), biathlon, curling, ice hockey, bobsleigh (bobsleigh, skeleton), bobsled, ski mountaineering.

Image source: Screenshot of the website of the General Administration of Sport of China

In the qualification competition, athletes should obey the needs of the country and complete the training and participation tasks of major international competitions such as Winter Olympics qualification competitions and world championships. Athletes who are unable to participate in the fourteenth winter qualifying competition due to preparation needs can directly participate in the finals after approval by the State Sports General Administration. The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region can directly participate in the ice hockey finals.

The qualifying rounds will be conducted in the form of point races and qualifying rounds. Physical fitness, anti-doping knowledge and other tests are conducted before the qualifying competition, and those who meet the standards can participate in the competition. Speed ​​skating, figure skating, freestyle skiing aerials, cross-country skiing and other events set the minimum score or difficulty standard for entering the finals. Only athletes who meet the standards and qualify for the finals can participate in the finals.

Members of the delegations will report 3 days before the opening of the sports meeting and leave 1 day after the closing of the meeting. Each delegation specifies 1 to 2 liaison officers among the members of the regiment headquarters, and their check-in and departure times will be determined separately.

The sports teams of each event shall register 3 days before the start of the competition, and leave 1 day after the competition. The sports teams of each event can conduct pre-competition site adaptation training 10 days before the start of the competition. The organizing committee must open the competition and training venues for the sports teams in advance according to regulations.

In addition, the mass event program will be notified separately.