The Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Étienne victim of thunderstorms

The Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Étienne victim of thunderstorms

While Saint-Étienne receives Grenoble on August 5 for the resumption of the Ligue 2 Championship, the giant screens collapsed on Thursday after violent storms and gusts of wind occurred in the region. The stadium is also involved in the Rugby World Cup, which begins on September 8 in France since four matches are scheduled.

ASSE should not have to pay anything for the renovation of these giant screens since the stadium is the property of the community and not of the club.

